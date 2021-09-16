WHL Live All-Access Passes now available through CHL TV

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of All-Access Passes for WHL Live on CHL TV for the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy all scheduled games throughout the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $109.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit WHLLive.com for complete details and subscription options.

WHL Live is the best way to enjoy the speed and skill of WHL hockey from the comfort of your living room. In addition to live gameplay featuring the biggest stars from across the WHL, WHL Live on CHL TV will feature free-to-access video-on-demand content and a user interface that is both pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate.

Getting access to WHL Live on CHL TV is as simple as heading over to WHLLive.com on your web browser, selecting your package, and downloading the app on your preferred device.

WHL Live Package Pricing for 2021-22 Regular Season

All-Access: $109.99

Monthly Access: $24.99

24-Hour Access: $6.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes & fees

Monthly Access and 24-Hour Access passes will be available at a later date prior to the start of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season begins on Friday, October 1, with seven games on the schedule.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.