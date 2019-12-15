WHL Linesman Sean Dufour receives WHL Milestone Award

Regina, Sask. – The Western Hockey League announced today WHL Linesman Sean Dufour has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Dufour was recognized by WHL Senior Director, Officiating Kevin Muench in a special ceremony prior to tonight’s game between the Regina Pats and Winnipeg ICE.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to extend our congratulations to Sean on being a recipient this year of the WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “When you consider the level of commitment it takes to be an official in the WHL, Sean is most deserving to receive this prestigious award after 16 seasons in our League.”

Dufour, in his 16th season with the WHL as a Linesman, began his WHL Officiating career in 2004 and has worked more than 400 regular season games. The native of Rocanville, Sask. has skated in nine WHL Conference Championships Series and four WHL Championship Series.

In addition to his work as a WHL Linesman, Dufour has received extensive opportunities through officiating, having officiated the U SPORTS men’s hockey championship in 2014 and the National Junior A Championship in 2013.

Away from the rink, Dufour has enjoyed a successful career as a school teacher for the past 16 years. He is supported by his wife Heidi, daughters Teagan and Tori, and son Lennon.

