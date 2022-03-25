WHL Linesman Ron Dietterle receives WHL Milestone Award

Vancouver, B.C. – The Western Hockey League announced today WHL Linesman Ron Dietterle has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Dietterle was recognized by WHL Senior Director, Officiating, Kevin Muench in a special ceremony prior to tonight’s game between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Vancouver Giants.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Ron on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Ron for his remarkable service to our League over the past 13 seasons.”

Dietterle, who hails from Abbotsford, B.C., skated in his first career WHL Regular Season games during the 2008-09 season and has worked more than 400 Regular Season games and 85 WHL Playoff games. He worked the lines during seven WHL Championship Series, including most recently in 2019. Additionally, Dietterle skated at the 2012 CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game and the 2013 CHL Memorial Cup. He has also appeared in multiple international events, including the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the World Junior A Challenge.

Away from the rink, Dietterle has enjoyed a successful career as a Deputy Sheriff in B.C.

