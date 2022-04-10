WHL Linesman Michael Roberts receives WHL Milestone Award

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today WHL Linesman Michael Roberts has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Roberts was recognized by WHL Senior Director, Officiating, Kevin Muench in a special ceremony prior to this afternoon’s game between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Calgary Hitmen.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Michael on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Michael for his remarkable service to our League over the past 17 seasons.”

Roberts, who hails from Calgary, Alta., skated in his first career WHL Regular Season games during the 2004-05 season and has worked more than 400 Regular Season games alongside 77 WHL Playoff games. He worked the lines during six WHL Championship Series, including most recently in 2019.

Away from the rink, Roberts works as a golf course superintendent at the D’Arcy Ranch Golf Club in Okotoks, Alta. He is supported by his wife Mandie and their three daughters Emilie, Zoie and Kylie.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.