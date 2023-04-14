WHL Job Opportunity: Hockey Operations Video Services

Coordinator, Hockey Operations Video Services

The Western Hockey League (WHL), regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players with 22 Member Clubs throughout Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, is inviting applications for the position of Coordinator, Hockey Operations Video Services at their Calgary based WHL Office.

The Coordinator, Hockey Operations Video Services, will provide support for all aspects of video production for Officiating and Hockey Operations. The successful candidate will be a self-starter and team player who can shoot, edit and create video projects.

Candidates should possess a degree or diploma in film/video production or have work experience in film/video production. The successful candidate will also possess an understanding of Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Illustrator, and Photoshop, and have experience as a camera operator.

Candidates should have strong creative skills, excellent organizational skills and the ability to coordinate multiple projects. Candidates must be prepared to work flexible hours (including evenings, weekends and holidays), and have a valid driver’s license. Finally, candidates are expected to possess advanced knowledge and understanding of the game of hockey. Officiating and /or playing experience will be considered an asset.

Primary Responsibilities:

Provide video support for Officiating Department

Provide video support for Hockey Operations Department

Provide video support for Discipline Department

Shoot live game content on-location, and produce/shoot interviews for video training for officials

Assist with creating officiating development videos for WHL officials and WHL partners

Video clipping, editing, filing and cataloging video for Officiating purposes

Support for the HawkEye video replay system in all WHL arenas

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter, resume and content reel (work examples), along with salary expectations, by Monday, May 1 2023 to:

E-mail: info@whl.ca

Subject: WHL COORDINATOR, HOCKEY OPERATIONS VIDEO SERVICES

Or

Western Hockey League

Coordinator, Video Services Hockey Operations

2424 University Drive NW

Calgary, AB T2N 3Y9

Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.