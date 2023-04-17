WHL Job Opportunity: Director, Player Recruitment

The Western Hockey League (WHL), one of the World’s finest development leagues with 22 Member Clubs throughout Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, is inviting applications for the position of WHL Director, Player Recruitment with the WHL Office. The start date for the position is anticipated to be July 2023.

Position Profile

The Player Recruitment position will be responsible to manage and implement the WHL Player Recruitment Program on behalf of the WHL member Clubs.

The Player Recruitment position will formulate a comprehensive Player Recruitment Strategy and develop an effective communication and messaging campaign designed to attract the top ranked players from Western Canada and the Western United States to play in the WHL.

The WHL Player Recruitment Position will require travel throughout Western Canada and the Western United States

Position Responsibilities

Develop and implement on an annual basis a league wide Player Recruitment Strategy

Develop and implement a comprehensive communication and messaging plan to support the Player Recruitment Strategy

Develop and deliver WHL Player Recruitment presentations to players, parents, and other stakeholders on the advantages of playing in the WHL

Ensure recruitment information provided to prospects, parents and other stakeholders is factual and accurate

Produce all promotional and collateral materials (ie. banners, brochures, etc) to support the Player Recruitment Strategy

Manage social media and WHL Prospects website content relating to player recruitment

Oversee the WHL Combine Programs and coordinate player recruitment presentations at these events

Coordinate the WHL’s involvement in the top U15 tournaments in Western Canada and the Western United States and make player recruitment presentations at these events

Manage the staging of the WHL Prospects Showcase events in the U.S. Territory

Assist WHL Clubs with the recruitment of drafted players, as required

Position Qualifications

Degree in Sports Management, Marketing or Business would be considered an asset

Previous work experience in hockey administration, sales or marketing would be considered an asset

Knowledge of the minor hockey and junior hockey landscape in Western Canada will be considered an asset

Experience with public speaking and delivering presentations to a large audience is a requirement

Position Support

The Player Recruitment position will report to the WHL, Chief Operating Officer and WHL Recruitment Committee

To apply please submit a resume and cover letter to info@whl.ca with the subject line: WHL Recruitment Position