WHL invites applicants for 2021-22 Bill Hay Future Leaders Internship

The Western Hockey League is inviting applications for the 2021-22 Bill Hay Future Leaders Internship.

About the Internships

The Bill Hay Future Leaders Internships are made possible through generous contributions from Bill Hay and from the Hockey Canada Foundation. The program has been funded for four (4) years from the 2019-20 season through the 2022-23 season.

The internships are based out of the 3 CHL offices (WHL – Calgary, QMJHL – Montreal, OHL – Toronto) and Hockey Canada’s National Offices (Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto) and are awarded annually to outstanding college or university graduates who are pursuing a career in sports administration, sport marketing, sport communication or program development.

These full-time term positions provide interns with experience in a variety of positions including sports administration, program development, and event promotions. The requirements of the internships are directed by the WHL, QMJHL, OHL and Hockey Canada.

Position Summary

Based at the Western Hockey League’s head office in Calgary and reporting to the Senior Manager, Hockey Operations, the WHL Hockey Operations Intern will assist with research, coordinating events and assist with the creation of new player recruitment initiatives. The Hockey Operations intern will have daily tasks with the Officiating Department throughout their term.

Primary Responsibilities:

Hockey Operations

Conduct research for hockey operations and player recruitment

Manage WHL Prospects Central Website and Twitter account

Day to day logistics within the Hockey Operations Department

Key role in the planning and execution of the WHL Cup

Assist with contractual obligations with hockey partners across Western Canada and the Western United States

Assist with the development of a new promotional campaign in regard to materials and communication relevant to WHL player recruitment

Assist with the preparation and execution of WHL Combine Camps

Assist with the planning of the WHL U.S. Challenge Cup

Assist with Alumni Relations and Players First Programs

Officiating Department

Video clip collection

Video library updates

Video projects and special assignments

Video goal judge training clips

Off-ice official’s information

Game logging

Individual official video tracking

Officiating Camps Assistant – preparation and execution

Presentations – prepare for camps and events

Administrative support

Web – WHL Officiating information

WHL Officials and WHL Alumni Officials stories

Essential Skills and Qualifications:

Outgoing personality and enthusiastic attitude

Strong hockey knowledge

Operational knowledge of video equipment and software

Computer proficient in: Word, Excel, Power Point

Ability to take direction, work independently, and work in a group environment

Detail oriented and organized

Flexibility to work evenings and weekends

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter and resume by Friday, July 23rd, 2021 to:

Senior Manager, Hockey Operations

Western Hockey League

E-mail: info@whl.ca