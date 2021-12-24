WHL import stars set to shine at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

With nearly 50 percent of the roster made up of WHL players, Canada’s entry at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship has captured the attention of fans around the league. Current WHL players are slated to skate for four of the international sides taking part in this year’s event.

We take a look at first-round NHL draft picks, star netminders and WHL newcomers alike; all vying for World Juniors glory in Wild Rose Country.

CZECHIA

The Czechs will open their 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship campaign Sunday against Canada with four WHLers on their roster. Everett Silvertips forward Michal Gut, recently named an assistant captain for Czechia, is joined by a trio of NHL prospects plying their trade in the WHL this season: Kelowna Rockets sniper Pavel Novak, Moose Jaw Warriors forward Martin Rysavy and Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil. Both Gut, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft and Novak, a prospect of the Minnesota Wild, have surpassed the 30-point mark in the WHL this season. And while Rysavy and Svozil find themselves on opposite sides of the Trans-Canada Clash in the WHL, they hold common status both as Czech teammates and prospects of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

ICYMI: Michal Gut has been named an alternate captain for the Czech Republic ahead of the 2022 #WorldJuniors!#LetsGoTips x @michalgut62 📰: https://t.co/opkt2pTzVc pic.twitter.com/trkz3FJu1U — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 23, 2021

SLOVAKIA

Like the Czechs, the Slovaks will also feature a quartet of WHL players when they open the preliminary round against the United States Sunday. Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Samuel Knazko will serve as captain this year. He’s appeared in just five games this season with Seattle, but the Columbus prospect has registered a goal and three points to date this WHL campaign. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek holds a 17-game point streak with the Edmonton Oil Kings ahead of this year’s World Juniors: Demek sits tied for the Oil Kings scoring lead with 35 points (13G-22A). 2022 NHL Draft prospect Viliam Kmec is ranked third among Prince George Cougars defencemen this season with 13 points, while Kamloops Blazers blueliner Marko Stacha returns for his third World Juniors campaign.

SWEDEN

WHL fans on the West Coast will have their eyes on the Swedes this year. Vancouver Giants teammates Fabian Lysell and Jesper Vikman will both represent their country beginning with a matchup against Russia in Red Deer Sunday. Lysell, a first-round selection of the Boston Bruins, is tied for the Giants goal-scoring lead with 11 tallies and sits second in team scoring with 28 points. Vikman, a prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, has compiled an 11-5-1-0 record with Vancouver this season, posting a pair of shutouts in the process.

SWITZERLAND

The Swiss will open their World Juniors campaign Monday, December 27 against Russia with a pair of WHLers in tow. Forward Keanu Derungs returns for a second consecutive year after collecting 13 points in 17 games with the resurgent Victoria Royals. The WHL is represented on the Swiss blueline by Winnipeg ICE defenceman Maximilian Streule. The 18-year-old has tallied seven points to go along with a +12 rating for the top-ranked ICE.

FAMILIAR FACES

In addition to the current WHL players named to World Juniors rosters, there are several names from seasons past poised to make big impacts for their countries. Among them, Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio (Swift Current, Everett) will represent Finland for a second consecutive year. The 19-year-old, who skated with the Broncos and Silvertips during the 2019-20 WHL season, has made 27 appearances in Finland’s top professional league this season. Former Portland Winterhawks forward Simon Knak will represent Switzerland again this year too. The Nashville Predators prospect, who skates professionally for HC Davos, scored 25 goals over his two seasons (2019-20, 2020-21) in the Rose City.