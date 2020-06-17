WHL / Hockey Canada Goaltending Symposium scheduled for June 18-19

The WHL announced today in partnership with Hockey Canada, that it will host the WHL / Hockey Canada Goaltending Symposium presented by InGoal Magazine, from June 18-19. The objective of the WHL / Hockey Canada Goaltending Symposium is to create and enhance professional development opportunities, collaboration, networking, and mentorship among WHL goaltending coaches.

The WHL / Hockey Canada Goaltending Symposium will provide professional development opportunities through digital webinars for all 22 WHL member Club goaltending consultants, 17 Hockey Canada coaches, representatives from BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Saskatchewan Hockey Association, and Hockey Manitoba, as well as representatives from the OHL and QMJHL offices.

Guest speakers for the two-day symposium include Glen Gulutzan (Edmonton Oilers), Tyler Dietrich (Hockey Canada), John Stevenson (Zone Performance), Scott Murray (Washington Capitals), David Alexander (St. Louis Blues), Matt Weninger (Moose Jaw Warriors / Hockey Alberta), Dustin Schwartz (Edmonton Oilers) and others.

The event will conclude with a goaltending hot stove hosted by Daren Millard (Vegas Golden Knights) and featuring Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers / WHL Alumni) and 11-year NHL veteran Jason LaBarbera (Calgary Hitmen / Hockey Canada).