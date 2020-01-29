WHL Firsts: Three Warriors & a Chiefs forward pot milestone first goals

For the third straight week, four players in the Western Hockey League had milestone first moments in the league. Rounding out last week’s action was three players on the Moose Jaw Warriors who will look to become key pieces in the team’s roster moving forward. Also finding the back of the net, after a great solo-effort, was Spokane Chiefs rookie Owen MacNeil. This week, all four goals were scored by forwards with two coming from centres and two coming from either wing.

Friday, January 24

Friday night, the Warriors secured a big bounce-back win over the Swift Current Broncos in the all-Saskatchewan match-up. Potting the insurance marker for Moose Jaw was rookie centre Jagger Firkus. Only in his fourth game in the WHL, the product of Irma, Alta. produced a a great tip-in-goal playing a big part in Moose Jaw’s win. The 15-year-old fought off a body and redirected a point shot past the Broncos goaltender, giving the Warriors a three-goal lead.

Following the insurance goal, hometown product Atley Calvert joined the fun and buried his first goal in his WHL career following the marker from Firkus. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound centre found the back of the net at 19:16 in the second period. After Nolan Jones threw a shot on the target, the 16-year-old tapped a back-hand in for the fifth goal in the game for Moose Jaw. Calvert’s goal was a huge marker for the centre who grew up playing for the Moose Jaw Warriors Bantam AA and Midget AAA programs.

Saturday, January 25

The Chiefs picked up a big win on Saturday night in an all-U.S. Division match up against the Tri-City Americans. In the win, left-winger Owen MacNeil potted a beautiful marker for his first in the league. The 16-year-old rookie carried the puck around the net, found the upper slot then wired a shot past the Americans goaltender, extending the lead for Spokane. The rookie was selected by the Chiefs in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Sunday, January 26

On Sunday the Warriors got their third WHL Firsts goal of the week against the Winnipeg ICE in the East Division tilt. Although Moose Jaw dropped the close contest, Kade Runke sparked the Warriors, notching his first goal in the WHL at 8:54 into the third period. The Grunthal, Man. product scored an amazing solo goal after speeding past the ICE forward, muscling off the same forward and burying an “Orr-esque” goal. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound right-winger took to the air while simultaneously slotting the puck past the ICE goaltender. Although the goal would spark another marker from the Warriors, the ICE would hold on for the 5-4 win.