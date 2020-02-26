WHL Firsts: Four rookies pot milestone first markers in the league

This past week the Western Hockey League had four players find the back of the net for their first goals in the league. Featuring this week is Landon Roberts of the Tri-City Americans, Elias Carmichael of the Kelowna Rockets, Brendan Williamson of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Jake Johnson of the Regina Pats. This week, three of the four goals came from players born in beautiful British Columbia.

Wednesday, February 19

Opening the action for WHL Firsts was Landon Roberts, who provided the Americans with a scoring bump in their win over the Swift Current Broncos. The product of Souris, Man. provided the insurance marker in the third period after receiving a sweet touch pass from Parker Bell. The goal for Roberts was also his first point in his WHL career as he will look to play a key role in Tri-City’s future. Last season, Roberts tallied 20 points (13G-7A) in 46 games with the Southwest Midget AAA Cougars in the Manitoba U-18 AAA Hockey League.

Landon Roberts returns from the road trip with his first goal and a souvenir.#AmsNation pic.twitter.com/Bmn6IKYkI1 — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) February 25, 2020

Saturday February 22

Finding the back of the net for the Rockets third goal on Saturday was rookie defenceman Elias Carmichael. The 6-foot-2, 184-pound defenceman potted his first goal after a great sequence in the Royals zone. Carmichael initially pinched into the Royals zone to keep the on the pressure. After traffic in front of the net couldn’t find the puck, the product of Langley, B.C glided back to just inside the point and buried a wrist shot for his first WHL marker.

Sixteen-year-old defenceman Elias Carmichael is a happy camper with his new prized possession. pic.twitter.com/DMe5t77ZTv — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 23, 2020

Thunderbirds rookie Brendan Williamson had an evening to remember on Saturday as the first goal of his WHL career was a big one. After the Portland Winterhawks tied the game in the second period on a marker from Seth Jarvis, Williamson potted the game-winner at 16:21 into the third period. The product of Chilliwack, B.C., found space on left side of the ice, blitzed past the two Winterhawks defenders and sniped a shot high blocker side. Williamson finished the evening with two points (1G-1A) and was awarded first star of the game honours.

Congratulations to Brendan Williamson on his first career @TheWHL goal. It was a game winner! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XNDj4UD2bV — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) February 23, 2020

Sunday, February 23

On Sunday, the lone WHL Firsts goal was scored by Regina Pats defenceman Jake Johnson who potted his first in an all-East Division matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings. After falling behind, Johnson tied the game for the Pats when his point shot beat the Wheaties goaltender. The marker from the product of Scottsdale, Ariz. played a big role for the Pats in the Club’s 4-3 overtime win. Johnson had a game to remember and was awarded third star of the game honours.