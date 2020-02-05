WHL Firsts: Four forwards & a goaltender make their mark

This week in Western Hockey League action, five players left their mark recording either their first goals or wins in the league. Featuring this week are two forwards from the Victoria Royals, newly acquired forward Cole Carrier from the Regina Pats, Kaden Kohle from the Vancouver Giants, and Tri-City Americans goaltender Mason Dunsford. B.C. born products lead the way with two out of five of the players being from beautiful British Columbia.

Friday, January 31

Leading the week for WHL Firsts was newly acquired Pats forward Cole Carrier. The product of Strathmore, Alta. in only his second game with the Pats has made an immediate impact for the team. The 6-foot, 190-pound centre tied the game for the Pats on a back-hand shot that beat the Victoria Royals goaltender. Carrier finished the night with a goal and was awarded second star of the game honours for his efforts. Prior to joining the Pats, Carrier registered 13 points (6G-7A) in 30 games with the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Huge congrats to Cole Carrier!! Got his first in the @TheWHL tonight as part of a 5-4 shootout win!! #JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/QidzH0aJTu — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 1, 2020

Also tallying in the game and registering his first WHL goal was Royals rookie Alex Bolshakov who buried the goal-ahead marker in the third. Just after face-off win, the product of Seattle, Wash., showed off his sweet release that beat the Pats goaltender glove side. The 17-year-old would continue his strong play the next night against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Saturday, February 1

On Saturday, Victoria continued to get secondary scoring support from players’ first markers in the league. Riley Gannon extended the lead against the Warriors after being set up on a sweet pass from Carson Miller. Gannon, The product of Nanaimo, B.C., went one-on-one with the Warriors goaltender and sniped a shot high blocker side. After the game, Gannon and Bolshakov got together for a picture to celebrate their first markers in the league.

Picking up his first win the WHL on Saturday night was Tri-City goaltender Mason Dunsford, defeating the Prince George Cougars. Dunsford put on a show turning away 37 of 39 shots including 14 in the first, 13 in the second and 10 in the third. The product of New Westminster, B.C. had a break-out night and picked up first star of the game honours for his performance in the Americans 3-2 win.

Tuesday, February 4

On Tuesday, the lone WHL Firsts goal was scored by Vancouver Giants forward Kaden Kohle who potted his first goal against his former team. Kohle, the product of Cudworth, Sask., buried a back-hand shot past the Americans goaltender giving the Giants a five-goal lead. The power-play marker capped a big night for the 12th overall selection at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Look for the 18-year-old to push to provide more offence moving forward.