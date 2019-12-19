MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 19, 2019

WHL Firsts: Five final firsts before holiday break

whl firsts
by
Matthew Achtymichuk

 

In the last week of Western Hockey League action before the holiday break, five players had milestone moments for their first goals in the league. Heading into the week break, teams will look to continue to make a final push to climb up the standings. Three divisions were represented this week with players from the East,Central and B.C. Divisions finding the back of the net.

Wednesday, December 11

 

The Swift Current Broncos started this week’s edition of Firsts on a beautiful goal scored by rookie Caleb Wyrostok in his first game in the league. The speedy 5-foot-9, 161-pound forward from Medicine Hat, Alta. found paydirt at 10:17 into the second period. Wyrostok started the play after intercepting the puck in the neutral zone. The forward then danced past a defender backhand and slid the puck under the pads of the Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender for his first in the league. The Broncos would drop the match to the Oil Kings by a final score of 3-1.

The second Firsts goal on Wednesday evening was scored by Red Deer Rebels forward Jace Isley against the hosting Lethbridge Hurricanes. After falling behind, the product of Grand Praire, Alta. received a sweet pass from Rebels forward Dallon Melin and sniped a shot past the Hurricanes goaltender, reducing the deficit to one. Although the Rebels would drop the match, Isley had a game to remember.

Friday, December 13

 

On a spooky Friday the 13th, Marcus Kallionkieli found the back of the net for the Brandon Wheat Kings in a big win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. The prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights potted his first goal sniping a sweet shot from the right wall into the top right of the net past Warriors goaltender to extend the lead. After spending last season with the Sioux City Musketeers, Kallionkoli will look to provide offence to an already deep Wheaties team. The product of Helsinki, Finland was awarded third star of the game honours for his efforts, finishing the game with three points (1G-2A).

Saturday, December 14

On Saturday, the only WHL Firsts goal was scored by Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk against the visiting Kelowna Rockets. The rookie, only in his second game in the WHL, sniped home his first goal in the league at 5:43 into the third period. The 11th-overall selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft drifted in from the point and wristed a shot past the Rockets goaltender that gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Although Kelowna would win the game, Mateychuk was awarded first star of the game honors finishing with a goal and a plus-one rating.

Wednesday, December 18

 

On Wednesday, the last night before the holiday break, the Vancouver Giants received a scoring bump on the power play from rookie John Little. After entering the zone, Little received a beautiful pass from Seth Bafaro and redirected the puck past the Kelowna Rockets goaltender for his first career WHL goal. The Parksville, B.C. product finished the night with a goal and two shots on target.

