WHL Firsts: a memorable goaltender goal & much more

This week in Western Hockey League action players etched their names into the league’s history, registering first goals or wins in the league. This week featured a trio of defenceman, scoring three of the four first goals.The other marker was potted by Lukas Parik who picked up the first goaltender goal in the WHL since Ian Scott scored last season for the Prince Albert Raiders. The fifth first was picked up by Gage Alexander who registered his first win the WHL on Saturday against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Friday, March 6

Devin Steffler opened WHL Firsts scoring this week in the Kelowna Rockets win over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds. After spending two seasons with the Okanagan Hockey Club Europe in the Erste Bank Juniors League, Steffler is now in his second season with the Rockets. Steffler, the product of Durango, Colo., potted the first goal of his WHL career after his wrist shot from the point beat the Thunderbirds goaltender, extending the Rockets’ lead. The 19-year-old’s goal helped pad the lead for Kelowna in the Club’s 6-0 win.

Saturday, March 7

Leading the WHL Firsts scoring on Saturday was Calgary Hitmen defenceman Rory Neill, who potted his first WHL goal against the visiting Spokane Chiefs. After falling behind by two goals, the Hitmen would mount a comeback that would lead to the product of Winnipeg, Man., finding the net. Only minutes after the Hitmen tied the game, Neill wired a shot from the left boards that would take a redirection and beat the Chiefs goaltender. Although the Hitmen would drop the game, Neill had a night to remember and was given third star of the game honours.

THE HITMEN TAKE THE LEADDDD!

THE LATEST MEMBER TO THE TEAM NEILL GETS THE GOAL!!!! HIS 1ST IN THE WHL!!!#CGYvsSPO — x – Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 8, 2020

Also finding the back of the net was Victoria Royals defenceman Nolan Bentham against the U.S. Division-leading Portland Winterhawks. The hometown product opened the scoring for the Royals on the road after receiving a sweet drop on a give-and-go play with Carson Miller. Bentham,the 16-year-old, sniped a shot high glove side that gave the Royals the lead. Although the Royals would eventually fall in overtime, Bentham’s play was a high point for the Club.

Rounding out the day of WHL Firsts on Saturday was Winnipeg ICE goaltender Gage Alexander who picked up his first WHL win against the Warriors. Standing at 6-foot-7, 202 pounds, the product of Okotoks, Alta. joined fellow Okotoks born, Peyton Krebs in the Club’s East Division tilt. Alexander made four saves in the first period, seven in the second and two in the third en route to the win.

Tuesday, March 10

Picking up the lone WHL Firsts goal on Tuesday was Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik who found the back of the net on an empty-net goal against the visiting Kamloops Blazers. Parik, the Los Angeles Kings prospect, is the first goaltender in WHL History to record a shutout as well as a goal in the same game. Parik has been lights out for the Chiefs this season, posting a record of 22-7-2-0 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout. With the goal, the product of Neratovice, Czech Republic became the ninth goaltender in WHL history to score a goal. For the Chiefs, the win extended the Club’s winning streak to 10 games. The 18-year-old was awarded first star of the game after recording a 36 save shutout win and a goal. He was also awarded the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Night.

Previous goaltenders to score a goal in the WHL

Olaf Kolzig, Tri-City Americans, vs Seattle Thunderbirds, November 29, 1989.

Chris Osgood, Medicine Hat Tigers, vs Swift Current Broncos, January 3, 1991.

Jeff Calvert, Tacoma Rockets, vs Moose Jaw Warriors, December 29, 1992.

Jason Clague, Red Deer Rebels, vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, March 28, 1994 (playoffs).

Jordan McLaughlin, Prince George Cougars, vs Vancouver Giants, March 5, 2004.

Chris Driedger, Calgary Hitmen, vs Kootenay ICE, February 1, 2014.

Stuart Skinner, Lethbridge Hurricanes, vs Red Deer Rebels, March 18, 2016.

Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders, vs Tri-City Americans, November 16, 2018.