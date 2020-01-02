WHL Firsts: 10 milestone moments kick-start the New Year of WHL action

WHL Firsts returns with another fresh batch of highlights to kick-off the New Year. This past week, 10 Western Hockey League players achieved milestones in the form of first goals and wins in the league. Nine players from all four divisions found the back of the net for first goals and one player recorded his first win. Firsts this week features memorable moments from players with the Calgary Hitmen, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans and Vancouver Giants.

Friday, December 27

Giants forward Krz Plummer opened WHL Firsts action on Friday with the game-winning goal against the Victoria Royals. The 17-year-old product of Whitecourt, Alta. potted his first goal in the league after the Giants caught the Royals in their own zone. Vancouver forward Holden Katzalay forced a turnover and set up Plummer who buried a sweet wrist-shot past the Victoria goaltender. Plummer finished the night with a goal and picked up first star of the game for his efforts.

The game-winner last night also happened to be Krz Plummer's first WHL goal! Congrats Krz!

The fourth goal of the game for Kamloops on Friday against the Kelowna Rockets was scored by Ethan Brandwood, a product of Victoria, B.C. The second-year defenceman followed up on a blocked shot and buried the rebound past the Rockets goaltender. Brandwood finished the night with a goal and a plus-two rating.

Cougars rookie Blake Eastman scored the last WHL Firsts goal on Friday night against the Silvertips. Eastman, the 16-year-old, potted his first goal after advancing the puck in down the right boards, the rookie then wristed a shot past the Silvertips goaltender giving the Cougars a two-goal lead. The Cougars would complete the upset over the U.S. Division powerhouse taking the game by a final score of 4-3.

Saturday, December 28

On Saturday Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger buried a beautiful goal for his first in the WHL in a high scoring match against Kamloops. Zellweger went one-on-one with the goaltender and buried a sweet backhand shot giving Everett a two-goal lead. The Silvertips would go on to score a season high seven goals in the teams 7-5 win. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound defenceman finished the night with a goal and a plus-one rating.

The Saskatoon Blades picked up a big win on Saturday in an East Division contest against the Prince Albert Raiders. Opening the scoring for the Blades was defenceman Matthew Sanders who found pay dirt only 1:50 into the first period. The 18-year-old finished the game with a goal and a plus-one rating in the Saskatoon 6-3 win.

The Tri-City Americans got a scoring bump from rookie Parker Bell on Saturday against the visiting Chiefs. The product of Campbell River, B.C. found the back of the net for his first goal in the WHL 4:42 into the third period. Bell, the 16-year-old, wristed a shot past the Spokane goaltender after receiving a beautiful pass from Import forward Krystof Hrabik to cut the deficit to two. Bell had a great game finishing the night with a goal and a plus-one rating.

On the other side of the ice, Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit picked up his first career win in the WHL. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound product of Surrey, B.C. turned away 25 of 28 shots faced including eight shots in the first, 10 in the second and seven in the third on his way to the victory. The most impressive period for Beaupit came in the second after Tri-City went on the powerplay four times. The 16-year-old had a game to remember and picked up third star of the game honours for his performance.

Monday, December 30

Calgary Hitmen defenceman Evan Toth found the back of the net in the Central Division tilt against the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings. Toth, the product of Winnipeg, Man., potted his first goal in the WHL after sniping a shot past the Oil Kings goaltender 8:06 into the second period. Toth’s shot was so clean even he was unsure if he had scored initially, his marker gave the Hitmen a two-goal lead. The 17-year-old was awarded the third star of the game for his efforts.

The Silvertips received defensive scoring support on Monday against the hosting Red Deer Rebels. After Everett defenceman Wyatte Wylie opened the scoring for the Silvertips, Aidan Sutter extended the lead tapping a rebound past the Rebels goaltender. The product of Kamloops, B.C. had a game to remember finishing the game with a goal.

Aidan Sutter with his first @TheWHL goal!

Everett 2

Tuesday, December 31

Rounding out the week of WHL Firsts was Warriors forward Calder Anderson who scored the team’s lone goal against the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings. Anderson, the product of Brandon, Man., potted his first against his home town team 14:56 into the second period. After entering the zone, Anderson’s shot redirected and beat the Wheat Kings goaltender to tie the game. Although the Warriors fell short in the match, Anderson’s goal was a bright point for the team and the rookie picked up first star of the game honours.