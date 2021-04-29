WHL concludes successful 2020-21 East Division Regular Season in Subway Hub Centre

Calgary, Alta. – After 48 days and 84 games, the 2020-21 WHL East Division Regular Season in the Subway Hub Centre came to a successful conclusion on Wednesday. Following 1,930 tests for COVID-19 with a perfect record of zero positive test results in the East Division, the WHL’s Return to Play model proved effective in providing a safe and healthy environment for all players, staff, and officials.

“The Western Hockey League is pleased to have successfully completed the 2020-21 East Division Regular Season in the Subway Hub Centre in Regina,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The extensive protocols put in place allowed our seven East Division Clubs to each complete their full 24-game schedule without any interruptions and to do so in a safe and healthy environment.

“The WHL wishes to extend its appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority for having confidence in the WHL and supporting us in the process leading up to and throughout the duration of the season.

“A special thanks is extended to the players and staff of the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE, as well as our officials for their diligence in complying by the protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved. We recognize the sacrifices that were required to play under these unique circumstances and commend each of you for your outstanding efforts.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to the Regina Pats Hockey League for hosting the Subway Hub Centre and for the support received in staging the event from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and the University of Regina in providing the ideal facilities for the event.

“Many thanks to our corporate partner Subway® for serving as the official title sponsor for the Subway Hub Centre, and to all the other event partners who provided their support for each of the seven WHL East Division Clubs, making it possible for our players to compete at the highest level once again.”

Following a successful 84-game schedule, the Brandon Wheat Kings were crowned Subway Cup Champions on Wednesday, registering a record of 18-4-2-0 to sit atop the East Division standings. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Peyton Krebs of the Winnipeg ICE led the East Division in scoring with 43 points (13G-30A) in 24 games.

