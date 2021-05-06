WHL concludes successful 2020-21 Central Division Regular Season

Calgary, Alta. – After 70 days and 57 games, the 2020-21 WHL Central Division schedule came to a successful conclusion on Thursday. Following 2,219 tests for COVID-19 with only one positive test result in the Central Division, the WHL’s Return to Play model proved effective in providing a safe and healthy environment for all players, staff, and officials.

“The Western Hockey League is pleased to have successfully completed the 2020-21 Central Division Regular Season throughout the province of Alberta,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The extensive protocols put in place allowed our five Central Division Clubs to complete a schedule that was beneficial to the continued development of their players and to do so in a safe and healthy environment.

“The WHL wishes to extend its appreciation to the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services for having confidence in the WHL and supporting us in the process leading up to and throughout the duration of the season.

“A special thanks is extended to the players and staff of the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, and Red Deer Rebels, as well as our officials for their diligence in complying by the protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved. We recognize the sacrifices that were required to play under these unique circumstances and commend each of you for your outstanding efforts.

“We wish to extend our thanks to all corporate partners who provided their support for each of the five WHL Central Division Clubs, making it possible for our players to compete at the highest level once again.”

Following a successful 57-game schedule, the Edmonton Oil Kings were crowned WHL Central Division Champions on Tuesday, registering a record of 20-2-0-1 to sit atop the Central Division for the third consecutive season. St. Louis Blues prospect Jake Neighbours led the Central Division in scoring with 33 points (9G-24A) in 19 games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.