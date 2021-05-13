WHL concludes successful 2020-21 B.C. Division Regular Season in RE/MAX Hub Centres

Calgary, Alta. – After 47 days and 52 games, the 2020-21 WHL B.C. Division Regular Season in the RE/MAX Hub Centres of Kamloops and Kelowna came to a successful conclusion on Wednesday, with the WHL’s Return to Play model proving effective in providing a safe and healthy environment for all players, staff and officials.

“The Western Hockey League is very pleased to have completed the 2020-21 B.C. Division Regular Season in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna, in a highly successful way,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The extensive protocols put in place in consultation with BC Health and the Provincial Health Officer allowed our five B.C. Division Clubs to each complete the 2020-21 season, ensuring our players were provided with the opportunity to continue their development in a safe environment.

“The WHL wishes to extend its gratitude to the Government of British Columbia, BC Health, the Provincial Health Officer and the Interior Health Authority for having confidence in the WHL and supporting us in the process leading up to and during the season. Because of your faith in the WHL’s Return to Play model, we have been able to deliver safely an extremely important development experience for our players in British Columbia.

“A special thanks is extended to the players and staff of the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants, and Victoria Royals, as well as our officials, for their diligence in complying by the protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved. Your sacrifices and commitment to this effort have proven that the WHL Return to Play model is an effective means of delivering a safe, competitive environment for our players to continue their development in.

“Many thanks to our longstanding corporate partner RE/MAX of Western Canada for serving as the official title sponsor for the RE/MAX Hub Centres, and to all the other event sponsors who provided their support for each of the five WHL B.C. Division Clubs, making it possible for our players to compete at the highest level once again.”

Following a successful 52-game schedule, the Kamloops Blazers were crowned RE/MAX Cup Champions on Wednesday, registering a record of 18-4-0-0 to sit atop the B.C. Division standings. Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif led the B.C. Division in scoring with 34 points (11G-23A) in 22 games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.