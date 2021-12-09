WHL completes first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft this morning at WHL.ca/draft.

With the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used the selection to take forward Berkly Catton (Saskatoon, Sask. / Saskatoon Contacts U18). Shortly after the selection of Catton, the Chiefs announced the No. 1 pick had signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Of the 22 players selected, there were 14 forwards and eight defencemen chosen. Of those, nine came from British Columbia, five from Saskatchewan, followed by four each from Alberta and Manitoba.

A total of 12 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft were 2006-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of all players selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

2021 WHL Prospects Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Spokane Chiefs

Name: Berkly Catton Position: Forward Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Contacts U18 Stats: 15 GP – 11G-12A–23 points

#2 – Tri-City Americans

Name: Jordan Gavin Position: Forward Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep Stats: 14 GP – 24G-34A–58 points

#3 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Charlie Elick Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U18 Prep Stats: 11 GP – 3G-9A–12 points

#4 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Roger McQueen Position: Forward Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18 Stats: 17 GP – 3G-17A–20 points

#5 – Red Deer Rebels

Name: Ollie Josephson Position: Forward Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Team: South Island Royals U18 Stats: 10 GP – 6G-9A–15 points

#6 – Swift Current Broncos

Name: Clarke Caswell Position: Forward Hometown: Brandon, Man.

Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U18 Stats: 20 GP – 23G-28A–51 points

#7 – Swift Current Broncos

Name: Josh Fluker Position: Defence Hometown: Boissevain, Man.

Team: Southwest Cougars U18 Stats: 19 GP – 5G-11A–16 points

#8 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Tomas Mrsic Position: Forward Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Stats: 16 GP – 27G-31A–58 points

#9 – Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Tij Iginla Position: Forward Hometown: Lake Country, B.C.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep Stats: 10 GP – 6G-5A–11 points

#10 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: Miguel Marques Position: Forward Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep Stats: 16 GP – 27G-37A–64 points

#11 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Colton Roberts Position: Defence Hometown: Maple Ridge, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep Stats: 17 GP – 5G-21A–26 points

#12 – Calgary Hitmen

Name: Carson Wetsch Position: Forward Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

Team: Burnaby Winter Club Academy U18 Prep Stats: 11 GP – 10G-7A–17 points

#13 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Cole Peardon Position: Forward Hometown: Outlook, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18 Stats: 18 GP – 4G-12A–16 points

#14 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Ryder Ritchie Position: Forward Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep Stats: 3 GP – 1G-2A–3 points

#15 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Tyson Buczkowski Position: Defence Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18 Stats: 20 GP – 4G-12A–16 points

#16 – Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Marek Howell Position: Defence Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary Royals U18 Stats: 18 GP – 4G-2A–6 points

#17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: Tristen Doyle Position: Defence Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Stats: 18 GP – 6G-17A–23 points

#18 – Winnipeg ICE

Name: Jonas Woo Position: Defence Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Winnipeg Bruins U18 Stats: 21 GP – 3G-15A–18 points

#19 – Edmonton Oil Kings

Name: Gavin Hodnett Position: Forward Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U18 Stats: 20 GP – 10G-20A–30 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips

Name: Tarin Smith Position: Defence Hometown: Porcupine Plain, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18 Stats: 20 GP – 1G-14A–15 points

#21 – Regina Pats

Name: Jaxsin Vaughan Position: Forward Hometown: Merritt, B.C.

Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Stats: 12 GP – 9G-3A–12 points

#22 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Caleb Hadland Position: Forward Hometown: Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep Stats: 14 GP – 9G-5A–14 points

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.