December 9, 2021

WHL completes first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft this morning at WHL.ca/draft.

With the first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, the Spokane Chiefs used the selection to take forward Berkly Catton (Saskatoon, Sask. / Saskatoon Contacts U18). Shortly after the selection of Catton, the Chiefs announced the No. 1 pick had signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Of the 22 players selected, there were 14 forwards and eight defencemen chosen. Of those, nine came from British Columbia, five from Saskatchewan, followed by four each from Alberta and Manitoba.

A total of 12 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft were 2006-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

2021 WHL Prospects Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Berkly Catton                 Position: Forward          Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Contacts U18                                      Stats: 15 GP – 11G-12A–23 points

#2 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Jordan Gavin                  Position: Forward          Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep                         Stats: 14 GP – 24G-34A–58 points

#3 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Charlie Elick                   Position: Defence          Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Edge School U18 Prep                                         Stats: 11 GP – 3G-9A–12 points

#4 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Roger McQueen             Position: Forward          Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18                                        Stats: 17 GP – 3G-17A–20 points

#5 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Ollie Josephson              Position: Forward          Hometown: Victoria, B.C.
Team: South Island Royals U18                                      Stats: 10 GP – 6G-9A–15 points

#6 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Clarke Caswell                Position: Forward          Hometown: Brandon, Man.
Team: Brandon Wheat Kings U18                                   Stats: 20 GP – 23G-28A–51 points

#7 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Josh Fluker                     Position: Defence          Hometown: Boissevain, Man.
Team: Southwest Cougars U18                                      Stats: 19 GP – 5G-11A–16 points

#8 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Tomas Mrsic                  Position: Forward          Hometown: Surrey, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17                                 Stats: 16 GP – 27G-31A–58 points

#9 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Tij Iginla                         Position: Forward          Hometown: Lake Country, B.C.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep             Stats: 10 GP – 6G-5A–11 points

#10 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Miguel Marques             Position: Forward          Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep                         Stats: 16 GP – 27G-37A–64 points

#11 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Colton Roberts               Position: Defence          Hometown: Maple Ridge, B.C.
Team: Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep                         Stats: 17 GP – 5G-21A–26 points

#12 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Carson Wetsch               Position: Forward          Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
Team: Burnaby Winter Club Academy U18 Prep             Stats: 11 GP – 10G-7A–17 points

#13 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Cole Peardon                 Position: Forward          Hometown: Outlook, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18                                        Stats: 18 GP – 4G-12A–16 points

#14 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Ryder Ritchie                  Position: Forward          Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 Prep             Stats: 3 GP – 1G-2A–3 points

#15 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Tyson Buczkowski           Position: Defence          Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18                                        Stats: 20 GP – 4G-12A–16 points

#16 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Marek Howell                Position: Defence          Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Team: Calgary Royals U18                                              Stats: 18 GP – 4G-2A–6 points

#17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Tristen Doyle                  Position: Defence          Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U18                             Stats: 18 GP – 6G-17A–23 points

#18 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Jonas Woo                     Position: Defence          Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Team: Winnipeg Bruins U18                                          Stats: 21 GP – 3G-15A–18 points

#19 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Gavin Hodnett                Position: Forward          Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Winnipeg U18                   Stats: 20 GP – 10G-20A–30 points

#20 – Everett Silvertips
Name: Tarin Smith                    Position: Defence          Hometown: Porcupine Plain, Sask.
Team: Saskatoon Blazers U18                                        Stats: 20 GP – 1G-14A–15 points

#21 – Regina Pats
Name: Jaxsin Vaughan               Position: Forward          Hometown: Merritt, B.C.
Team: Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18                    Stats: 12 GP – 9G-3A–12 points

#22 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Caleb Hadland                Position: Forward          Hometown: Sylvan Lake, Alta.
Team: Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep                           Stats: 14 GP – 9G-5A–14 points

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

