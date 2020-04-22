MENU
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Tracker
April 22, 2020

WHL completes first round of 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

whl bantam draft
Robert Murray
Garrett James/CSSHL

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft this morning online at WHL.ca/draft.

After retaining the first-overall pick from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery, the Regina Pats used the pick to select forward Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C. / West Vancouver Academy Prep).

Of the 22 players selected, there were 13 forwards and nine defencemen. Of those, nine came from British Columbia, seven from Saskatchewan and six from Alberta.

A total of 11 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft were 2005-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Click HERE for a complete list of all players selected, including vitals.

2020 WHL Bantam Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Regina Pats
Name: Connor Bedard                 Position: Forward             Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Prep
Stats:  36 GP – 43G – 41A – 84PTS –  32 PIM

#2 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Riley Heidt                      Position: Forward             Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts
Stats:  44 GP – 17G – 20A – 37PTS –  22 PIM

#3 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Brayden Yager                Position: Forward             Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts
Stats:  44 GP – 18G – 24A – 42PTS – 16 PIM

#4 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Lukas Dragicevic                Position: Defence             Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats:  30 GP – 8G – 44A – 52PTS –  32 PIM 

#5 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Tanner Molendyk                  Position: Defence             Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Prep
Stats:  27 GP – 9G – 46A – 55PTS –  14 PIM

#6 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Kalan Lind                                Position: Forward             Hometown: Shaunavon, Sask.
Previous Team: Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos
Stats:  27 GP – 68G – 52A – 120PTS –  90 PIM

#7 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Sam Oremba        Position: Forward                        Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs
Stats:  31 GP – 75G – 58A –133PTS –  10 PIM

#8 – Kelowna Rockets
Name:  Andrew Cristall             Position: Forward         Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Previous Team: St. George’s School Bantam Prep
Stats:  27 GP – 43G – 37A – 80PTS –  47 PIM

#9 – Victoria Royals
Name: Austin Zemlak              Position: Defence         Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.
Previous Team: OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep
Stats:  27 GP – 8G – 28A – 36PTS –  22 PIM

#10 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Mazden Leslie                Position: Defence         Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
Previous Team: Lloydminster Midget AAA Bobcats
Stats:  32 GP – 5G – 7A – 12PTS –  70 PIM

#11 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name:  Reid Andresen          Position: Defence         Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Bantam AA Generals
Stats:  31 GP – 13G – 38A – 51PTS –  22 PIM

#12 – Calgary Hitmen
Name:  Oliver Tulk                  Position: Forward        Hometown: Gibsons, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats:  30 GP – 27G – 42A – 69PTS –  14 PIM

#13 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Quinn Mantei           Position: Defence         Hometown: Weyburn, Sask.
Previous Team: Weyburn Bantam AA Wings
Stats: 30 GP – 22G – 30A – 52PTS –  37 PIM

#14 – Winnipeg ICE
Name:  Zach Benson                  Position: Forward        Hometown: Chilliwack, B.C.
Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep
Stats:  30 GP – 30G – 56A – 86PTS – 26 PIM

#15 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Terrell Goldsmith                      Position: Defence         Hometown: Fort St. James, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats:  23 GP – 4G – 15A – 19PTS –  77 PIM

#16 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Cole Miller                   Position: Forward         Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Previous Team: Edmonton KC Bantam AAA Squires
Stats:  28 GP – 11G – 15A – 26PTS – 10 PIM

#17 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Caden Brown                          Position: Forward         Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats:  30 GP – 35G – 30A – 65PTS –  34 PIM

#18 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Saige Weinstein                      Position: Defence          Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Previous Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep
Stats:  23 GP – 4G – 16A – 20PTS –  32 PIM

#19 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Kaden Hammell                   Position: Defence        Hometown: Langley, B.C.
Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Bantam Prep
Stats:  29 GP – 12G – 29A – 41PTS –  22 PIM

#20 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Dawson Seitz                       Position: Forward        Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.
Previous Team: SEAC Bantam AAA Tigers
Stats:  7 GP – 7G – 0A – 7PTS –  12 PIM

#21 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Brady Birnie                   Position: Forward         Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs
Stats:  31 GP – 56G – 72A – 128PTS –  26 PIM

#22 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Ryker Singer                       Position: Forward         Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
Previous Team: Lloydminster Bantam AAA Bobcats
Stats:  32 GP – 30G – 21A – 51PTS – 128 PIM

About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

