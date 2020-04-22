WHL completes first round of 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft this morning online at WHL.ca/draft.

After retaining the first-overall pick from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery, the Regina Pats used the pick to select forward Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C. / West Vancouver Academy Prep).

Of the 22 players selected, there were 13 forwards and nine defencemen. Of those, nine came from British Columbia, seven from Saskatchewan and six from Alberta.

A total of 11 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.

Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft were 2005-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

2020 WHL Bantam Draft Results – First Round

#1 – Regina Pats

Name: Connor Bedard Position: Forward Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Prep

Stats: 36 GP – 43G – 41A – 84PTS – 32 PIM

#2 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Riley Heidt Position: Forward Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.

Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts

Stats: 44 GP – 17G – 20A – 37PTS – 22 PIM

#3 – Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Brayden Yager Position: Forward Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.

Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts

Stats: 44 GP – 18G – 24A – 42PTS – 16 PIM

#4 – Tri-City Americans

Name: Lukas Dragicevic Position: Defence Hometown: Richmond, B.C.

Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green

Stats: 30 GP – 8G – 44A – 52PTS – 32 PIM

#5 – Saskatoon Blades

Name: Tanner Molendyk Position: Defence Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.

Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Prep

Stats: 27 GP – 9G – 46A – 55PTS – 14 PIM

#6 – Red Deer Rebels

Name: Kalan Lind Position: Forward Hometown: Shaunavon, Sask.

Previous Team: Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos

Stats: 27 GP – 68G – 52A – 120PTS – 90 PIM

#7 – Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Sam Oremba Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs

Stats: 31 GP – 75G – 58A –133PTS – 10 PIM

#8 – Kelowna Rockets

Name: Andrew Cristall Position: Forward Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Previous Team: St. George’s School Bantam Prep

Stats: 27 GP – 43G – 37A – 80PTS – 47 PIM

#9 – Victoria Royals

Name: Austin Zemlak Position: Defence Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.

Previous Team: OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep

Stats: 27 GP – 8G – 28A – 36PTS – 22 PIM

#10 – Vancouver Giants

Name: Mazden Leslie Position: Defence Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.

Previous Team: Lloydminster Midget AAA Bobcats

Stats: 32 GP – 5G – 7A – 12PTS – 70 PIM

#11 – Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Reid Andresen Position: Defence Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Previous Team: Saskatoon Bantam AA Generals

Stats: 31 GP – 13G – 38A – 51PTS – 22 PIM

#12 – Calgary Hitmen

Name: Oliver Tulk Position: Forward Hometown: Gibsons, B.C.

Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green

Stats: 30 GP – 27G – 42A – 69PTS – 14 PIM

#13 – Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Quinn Mantei Position: Defence Hometown: Weyburn, Sask.

Previous Team: Weyburn Bantam AA Wings

Stats: 30 GP – 22G – 30A – 52PTS – 37 PIM

#14 – Winnipeg ICE

Name: Zach Benson Position: Forward Hometown: Chilliwack, B.C.

Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep

Stats: 30 GP – 30G – 56A – 86PTS – 26 PIM

#15 – Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Terrell Goldsmith Position: Defence Hometown: Fort St. James, B.C.

Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green

Stats: 23 GP – 4G – 15A – 19PTS – 77 PIM

#16 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Name: Cole Miller Position: Forward Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Previous Team: Edmonton KC Bantam AAA Squires

Stats: 28 GP – 11G – 15A – 26PTS – 10 PIM

#17 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Caden Brown Position: Forward Hometown: Richmond, B.C.

Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green

Stats: 30 GP – 35G – 30A – 65PTS – 34 PIM

#18 – Spokane Chiefs

Name: Saige Weinstein Position: Defence Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Previous Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep

Stats: 23 GP – 4G – 16A – 20PTS – 32 PIM

#19 – Kamloops Blazers

Name: Kaden Hammell Position: Defence Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Bantam Prep

Stats: 29 GP – 12G – 29A – 41PTS – 22 PIM

#20 – Edmonton Oil Kings

Name: Dawson Seitz Position: Forward Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.

Previous Team: SEAC Bantam AAA Tigers

Stats: 7 GP – 7G – 0A – 7PTS – 12 PIM

#21 – Swift Current Broncos

Name: Brady Birnie Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs

Stats: 31 GP – 56G – 72A – 128PTS – 26 PIM

#22 – Prince George Cougars

Name: Ryker Singer Position: Forward Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.

Previous Team: Lloydminster Bantam AAA Bobcats

Stats: 32 GP – 30G – 21A – 51PTS – 128 PIM

