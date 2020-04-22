WHL completes first round of 2020 WHL Bantam Draft
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft this morning online at WHL.ca/draft.
After retaining the first-overall pick from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery, the Regina Pats used the pick to select forward Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C. / West Vancouver Academy Prep).
Of the 22 players selected, there were 13 forwards and nine defencemen. Of those, nine came from British Columbia, seven from Saskatchewan and six from Alberta.
A total of 11 players from Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) teams were selected in the first round.
Players eligible for the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft were 2005-born players residing in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Click HERE for a complete list of all players selected, including vitals.
2020 WHL Bantam Draft Results – First Round
#1 – Regina Pats
Name: Connor Bedard Position: Forward Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.
Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Prep
Stats: 36 GP – 43G – 41A – 84PTS – 32 PIM
#2 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Riley Heidt Position: Forward Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts
Stats: 44 GP – 17G – 20A – 37PTS – 22 PIM
#3 – Moose Jaw Warriors
Name: Brayden Yager Position: Forward Hometown: Dundurn, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Contacts
Stats: 44 GP – 18G – 24A – 42PTS – 16 PIM
#4 – Tri-City Americans
Name: Lukas Dragicevic Position: Defence Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats: 30 GP – 8G – 44A – 52PTS – 32 PIM
#5 – Saskatoon Blades
Name: Tanner Molendyk Position: Defence Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Prep
Stats: 27 GP – 9G – 46A – 55PTS – 14 PIM
#6 – Red Deer Rebels
Name: Kalan Lind Position: Forward Hometown: Shaunavon, Sask.
Previous Team: Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos
Stats: 27 GP – 68G – 52A – 120PTS – 90 PIM
#7 – Seattle Thunderbirds
Name: Sam Oremba Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs
Stats: 31 GP – 75G – 58A –133PTS – 10 PIM
#8 – Kelowna Rockets
Name: Andrew Cristall Position: Forward Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.
Previous Team: St. George’s School Bantam Prep
Stats: 27 GP – 43G – 37A – 80PTS – 47 PIM
#9 – Victoria Royals
Name: Austin Zemlak Position: Defence Hometown: Fort McMurray, Alta.
Previous Team: OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep
Stats: 27 GP – 8G – 28A – 36PTS – 22 PIM
#10 – Vancouver Giants
Name: Mazden Leslie Position: Defence Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
Previous Team: Lloydminster Midget AAA Bobcats
Stats: 32 GP – 5G – 7A – 12PTS – 70 PIM
#11 – Medicine Hat Tigers
Name: Reid Andresen Position: Defence Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.
Previous Team: Saskatoon Bantam AA Generals
Stats: 31 GP – 13G – 38A – 51PTS – 22 PIM
#12 – Calgary Hitmen
Name: Oliver Tulk Position: Forward Hometown: Gibsons, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats: 30 GP – 27G – 42A – 69PTS – 14 PIM
#13 – Brandon Wheat Kings
Name: Quinn Mantei Position: Defence Hometown: Weyburn, Sask.
Previous Team: Weyburn Bantam AA Wings
Stats: 30 GP – 22G – 30A – 52PTS – 37 PIM
#14 – Winnipeg ICE
Name: Zach Benson Position: Forward Hometown: Chilliwack, B.C.
Previous Team: Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep
Stats: 30 GP – 30G – 56A – 86PTS – 26 PIM
#15 – Prince Albert Raiders
Name: Terrell Goldsmith Position: Defence Hometown: Fort St. James, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats: 23 GP – 4G – 15A – 19PTS – 77 PIM
#16 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
Name: Cole Miller Position: Forward Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Previous Team: Edmonton KC Bantam AAA Squires
Stats: 28 GP – 11G – 15A – 26PTS – 10 PIM
#17 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Caden Brown Position: Forward Hometown: Richmond, B.C.
Previous Team: Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep Green
Stats: 30 GP – 35G – 30A – 65PTS – 34 PIM
#18 – Spokane Chiefs
Name: Saige Weinstein Position: Defence Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.
Previous Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme Bantam Prep
Stats: 23 GP – 4G – 16A – 20PTS – 32 PIM
#19 – Kamloops Blazers
Name: Kaden Hammell Position: Defence Hometown: Langley, B.C.
Previous Team: West Vancouver Academy Bantam Prep
Stats: 29 GP – 12G – 29A – 41PTS – 22 PIM
#20 – Edmonton Oil Kings
Name: Dawson Seitz Position: Forward Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.
Previous Team: SEAC Bantam AAA Tigers
Stats: 7 GP – 7G – 0A – 7PTS – 12 PIM
#21 – Swift Current Broncos
Name: Brady Birnie Position: Forward Hometown: Regina, Sask.
Previous Team: Regina Bantam AA Monarchs
Stats: 31 GP – 56G – 72A – 128PTS – 26 PIM
#22 – Prince George Cougars
Name: Ryker Singer Position: Forward Hometown: Lloydminster, Alta.
Previous Team: Lloydminster Bantam AAA Bobcats
Stats: 32 GP – 30G – 21A – 51PTS – 128 PIM
