WHL Community Collective: Winnipeg ICE

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Winnipeg ICE’s #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

The 2022-23 WHL season saw the Winnipeg ICE fill their plate with volunteering assignments and community outreach across their city. From dropping-in to minor hockey practices, visiting elementary schools as a part of their reading program, Reading with the ICE, and connecting with local organizations through their Surprise & Delight partnership with IntouchCX, the ICE kept busy with initiatives littered throughout Winnipeg.

ICE Players visited Over 15 Classrooms this season thanks to our @TM_Lawyers Reading with the ICE Program & the Murray Chevrolet and Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Community Cruiser! 📚 pic.twitter.com/lRprVHre0f — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) February 20, 2023

While the ICE’s community outreach was nothing short of impressive, one member of the team over exceeded the volunteering goals set by the club.

Known for his offensive talent and goal-scoring prowess on the ice, Matthew Savoie’s off-ice endeavours are not one that can be easily forgotten.

Along with participating in the countless initiatives implemented by the ICE this season, the ninth-overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft also found time to be an Honorary Ambassador for the Movement Centre of Manitoba.

The title, bestowed upon him in September 2022, is one that the prospect takes with the upmost of gratitude.

NEWS | Matthew Savoie has been named Honorary Ambassador of the Movement Centre of Manitoba Read ➡️ https://t.co/OxwTO6OuqX pic.twitter.com/ls6cKrSjjW — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) September 9, 2022

“I’m privileged to have the opportunity to meet some of the families who have benefitted from the unique rehabilitation at the Movement Centre. I look forward to being a part of it all,” Savoie said in an ICE press release.

From the perspective of the Movement Centre, adding Savoie as an ambassador couldn’t be more exciting.

“We are so proud to have Matthew Savoie as our Winnipeg ICE Honourary Ambassador,” said Olivia Doerksen, the executive director of the Movement Centre of Manitoba. “This collaboration is a win-win for both our organizations and strengthens our aligned missions to support youth and families in our community.”

Movement Centre Ambassador, Matt Savoie dropped by for another visit today! @movementcentre pic.twitter.com/mUvowYA3rX — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 25, 2023

Savoie, who was also Winnipeg’s nominee for the 2022-23 WHL Humanitarian of the Year, visited the centre several times to support its patients — children and adults living with neuromotor disorders — by assisting with their rehabilitation programs. During his visits, Savoie also hosted trivia contests, movement-inspired games, and attended their holiday party.

“I think it’s just a really special place, seeing the kids smile and having fun. The caretakers always working with them, always spending time with each other and teaching the kids stuff,” said Savoie during one of his visits. “It’s a really great place and seems like everyone is having fun.”

On February 9, the ICE and Savoie furthered their collaboration with the Movement Centre of Manitoba as they hosted a game in support and celebration of the amazing work the Centre does for individuals living with neuromotor conditions.