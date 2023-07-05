WHL Community Collective: Victoria Royals

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Victoria Royals’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

Prioritizing inclusion and embracing cultural diversity was a top priority for the Victoria Royals when they rolled out their community outreach plans this season.

With the city of Victoria being home to a wide array of cultural communities, the Royals were determined to celebrate and honour the various groups while making their home games inviting and welcoming for all.

This is how the Royals’ Lunar New Year event came to be.

With the goal of building a strong relationship with Victoria’s Chinese community, the Royals – with the help of their partners, the Victoria Chinese Public School and Fancy Ching Wealth Management — were able to host a Lunar New Year-themed event during a home game in January.

For Fancy Ching, a senior portfolio and wealth manager who also heads Fancy Ching Wealth Management, the ability to partner with the Royals organization was a perfect outlet to promote Chinese culture.

“Each group has their own heritage and sometimes we don’t understand each other’s heritage and that can lead to some misunderstandings, and misunderstanding leads to conflict,” Ching said in a Royals press release in January. “If we have the opportunity to introduce why we are doing things this way, why we celebrate and what our tradition is, it will help us understand each other better and living together in harmony.”

Fully embracing the highly-anticipated event, the Royals, for the first time in Club history, donned commemorative Lunar New Year jerseys for their game. Inspired by the annual celebration, the one-of-a-kind uniforms gave some flair to the Royals’ traditional threads by including symbols, emblems, and colours that are synonymous with the Chinese culture and the Lunar New Year.

These jerseys feature symbols and iconography of Chinese culture associated with the Lunar New Year and the Victoria community, and are styled in the lucky colours of red and yellow. 🎟 >> https://t.co/HO5xG5ElOQ pic.twitter.com/8HrWatxnIW — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) January 11, 2023

The jerseys were then auctioned off with the proceeds going toward the Victoria Chinese Heritage Foundation which supported the Victoria Chinese Public School Scholarship Fund. The auction raised just over $9,000 for the two groups.

Ching and her colleagues at Fancy Ching Wealth Management also joined the evening full of festivities celebrating Lunar New Year. During the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game, the financial advising group made a $10,000 donation to the Victoria Chinese Public School and Victoria Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Along with the specialty jerseys and ceremonial puck drop, those in attendance were treated to entertaining performances by the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club Dragon Dancers.

A huge thank you again to the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club for being a part of our Lunar New Year festivities, and performing the traditional Lion Dance! 🧧#ReadyToRoar pic.twitter.com/BQODrWz6ab — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) January 17, 2023

Spectators entering the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre were also given red and gold envelopes, known as hongbao in Mandarin and lai see in Cantonese.

The envelopes, which are a symbol of good luck in Chinese culture, are handed out to kids, family, friends, and colleagues during Lunar New Year Celebrations and are often filed with money. In the Royals case, however, the envelopes were stuffed with concession and store discounts, Royals merchandise, and, if extra lucky, a voucher to watch a game in a suite.

Lunar New Year festivities 🐇#ReadyToRoar 📸 @jaywallacephoto pic.twitter.com/F8pwvlVBcY

— Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) January 15, 2023

According to Royals General Manager and Head Coach, Dan Price, the joint operative with the Chinese community was exactly the type of partnership the Royals look to maintain and bolster in the seasons to come.

“Organizationally, I can say it’s a huge part of our philosophy and our culture, to be as connected to the community as possible, and this is one example of that,” Price previously said on the Royals’ website. “That’s probably one of the biggest things we strive to do, to be a positive example in the community, to create that connection for other youth to strive towards.”