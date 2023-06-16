WHL Community Collective: Swift Current Broncos

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Swift Current Broncos’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

Classroom visits were a focal point for the Swift Current Broncos, as the team, on countless occasions, strolled through the school hallways and dropped-in to teaching lessons over the course of the season.

This was made possible through two projects the Broncos were apart of: Innovation Credit Union’s iRead Program and school visits sponsored by SWT.

Through InnovationCU’s iRead Program, the Broncos went touring through five schools in Swift Current that gave the players the opportunity to read to its elementary students.

Josh Filmon & Kayden Sadhra-Kang got to spend some time at Fairview School yesterday for a @InnovationCU iRead Visit with the grade 2’s! 📖 @ChinookSD pic.twitter.com/4qPIpFVbCo — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) December 13, 2022

As for the book of choice picked by the Broncos — the hockey-inspired, ‘Just One Goal,’ written by author, Robert Munsch.

Along with a Broncos read-along, students also got the chance to chat with their favourite players while taking pictures and collecting autographs.

This season’s community outreach for the Broncos also extended past their city limits, as they took to the open road to visit four schools in neighbouring towns as a part of their sponsorship with SWT.

This was just one way the Broncos organization made it known that support from the Club stretches past Swift Current itself.

Schools in Cabri, Gull Lake, Kincaid and Kyle, Sask., were treated to appearances from a small cohort of Broncos for a day, with most of their drop-ins being spent in the schools’ gymnasiums, playing each classes favourite games, including floor hockey.

The students and teaching staff in Cabri, were also treated to some inspirational career advice from Broncos captain and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, Owen Pickering.

Before the Christmas break, Owen Pickering, Josh Filmon, Caleb Wyrostok and Braeden Lewis made a trip to Cabri School! @SWT pic.twitter.com/l0TEABXPs3 — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) December 28, 2022

“In whatever career path you want to choose, staying humble and working hard is a big thing. And just having fun,” Pickering said.

“I’ve enjoyed [playing hockey], it’s never really seemed like work. So, I think that’s something that you guys should just try and find — something that doesn’t feel like work — because that’s when you really have success,” he continued.

With education and collectiveness being at the forefront of the Broncos’ community initiatives, look for this Central Division Club to continue with similar programs in future seasons.