WHL Community Collective: Prince Albert Raiders

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Prince Albert Raiders’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

The Prince Albert Raiders got into the holiday spirit last December by raising money and collecting non-perishable food donations for the Prince Albert Food Bank. This was made a success through several fundraising events, including two home games where the Raiders accepted food bank donations from those in attendance.

In addition, local Prince Albert businesses responded to the team’s fundraising efforts as countless donations were directed to the city’s food bank.

Through their community-driven, holiday fundraiser, the Raiders collected a total of $2,000 worth of food for the Prince Albert Food Bank.

As a thank you to those who supported the team’s venture, members of the Raiders got in on the festivities, as they paid visits and dropped off tickets to upcoming games to the various businesses who donated to their cause.

A five-man team consisting of Max Hildebrand, Eric Johnston, Easton Kovacs, Gabe Ludwig, and Senators prospect Carson Latimer also got into the action by shopping for some non-perishable food donations before hand-delivering them to the food bank.

According to Prince Albert’s 18-year-old goaltender, Max Hildebrand, the best part about volunteering with the team is seeing the reactions from the organizations the team works with.

“Just seeing all the looks in their faces when we were rolling the food into the food bank. You could just tell, without them talking, that they were very grateful for our donation. It was awesome.”

Hildebrand, who has a strong passion for volunteering and connecting with his community, participated in several Prince Albert initiatives over the course of the season and received the Raiders’ Travis Laycock Humanitarian of the Year award in March.

His appetite for building relationships with his community originated when he was a kid growing up in Martensville, Sask.

“Growing up here, the Blades players would always come to my school, or I’d always be around the Blades. I just want to do the same thing for the kids growing up,” said Hildebrand.

With the Raiders, Hildebrand has gotten the opportunity to give back to his new community and be the role model he always wanted to be.

“[Prince Albert] is a very tight-knit community. Every time I get to give back to something, it is just something I love to do,” says Hildebrand.

Living just 75 minutes southwest of Prince Albert during the offseason makes volunteering through the summer that much easier for the netminder.

“Whenever [Prince Albert] calls, I’m the closest guy on the team to PA, so I’ll be there as soon as I get the call.”

While satisfied with the work they did this past season, the Prince Albert Raiders are already looking forward to the community initiatives they can pursue through the 2022-23 WHL Season.