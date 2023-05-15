WHL Community Collective: Moose Jaw Warriors

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Moose Jaw Warriors’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

For over five years, the Moose Jaw Warriors have been working closely with both Special Olympics Moose Jaw and Moose Jaw Diversified Services. Their long-standing relationship first began in 2015 and originated from former Moose Jaw Warriors captain and current Vegas Golden Knights forward, Brett Howden. Howden, who spent four full seasons in Moose Jaw, frequently visited his friends at Diversified Services while raising awareness for the Special Olympics community in Moose Jaw.

After Howden graduated from the WHL, the Moose Jaw Warriors continued to strengthen their relationship with the two groups — and this season was no different.

On several occasions, the Moose Jaw Warriors took to the gymnasium with the Special Olympics athletes of Moose Jaw for some friendly, yet competitive, games of floor hockey. In turn, Special Olympics Moose Jaw would cheer on their floor hockey opponents at home games.

We mic’d up🎙️forward Tate Schofer for a floor hockey showdown with Special Olympics Moose Jaw 📺: https://t.co/xeLuxmuDYo#TakeFlightMJ | @Special_O_MJ pic.twitter.com/YtC2ivRXCW — x – Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) March 6, 2023

During the regular season, the Moose Jaw Warriors, in partnership with Winmar, also named a monthly ‘Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.’ Aimed to celebrate the athlete’s accomplishments and love of sports, while promoting Special Olympics in Moose Jaw, each Athlete of the Month was also invited to take part in a ceremonial puck drop prior to a Warriors game.

Congratulations to this month’s Winmar Special Olympics Athlete of the Month, Tom Shelly! Tom has been a part of the Special Olympics for many years. He participates in bowling, floor hockey, and bocce ball. #TakeFlightMJ | @WinmarMooseJaw | @Special_O_MJ pic.twitter.com/0UaVjYOfQG — x – Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) March 2, 2023

The Warriors also made their annual visit to Moose Jaw Diversified Services in March, where the team chatted, signed autographs, and took pictures with their long-time friends.

“It’s definitely special seeing these guys. I mean, they come to all of our games, and you can just tell by just talking to them that they’re our #1 fans,” said Warriors forward Ryder Korczak during a visit with Moose Jaw Diversified Services.

Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary, who also joined in on the team’s excursion, emphasized the importance of visiting their supporters.

“It’s good to be on the other end of it,” said O’Leary. “I know there’s a lot of people here that come and cheer [the Warriors] on, each and every game. To come into the place where they hangout is special.”

One of our favourite days of the year is the annual visit to Diversified Services! Today our players spent time visiting with everyone and even a floor hockey game broke out Thanks for having us!#TakeFlightMJ pic.twitter.com/SZghNbXtiI — x – Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) March 13, 2023

Like most visits tend to go, the Warriors and Diversified Services found themselves playing in a lively game of floor hockey. Soon, it became apparent that the residents had been jotting down some notes while watching the Warriors compete on the ice. After scoring a goal, the Warriors faithful relished in the celebration with a similar bravado as their team.

“They are pretty funny,” joked Korczak. “Whenever they score a goal, the have a big celebration. So, they’re passionate about us and it’s fun to see.”