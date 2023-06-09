WHL Community Collective: Medicine Hat Tigers

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Medicine Hat Tigers’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

In early December, Co-op Place in Medicine Hat, Alta., was treated to a different kind of flurry during the Tigers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Instead of the frequent appearance of snow that the city sees during the winter season, a mix of stuffed animals and winterwear rained down as a replacement.

As all Teddy Bear Tosses go, those in attendance had to wait for the cue — an opening goal from the home team ­— before ‘letting the fur fly.’ In Medicine Hat’s case, Tigers’ forward Oasiz Wiesblatt gave the crowd the signal in the third period as he recorded his 11th goal of his 2022-23 regular season campaign.

Not the result we were looking for, but huge shoutout to the 2,600+ fans who made it rain teddy’s on Oasiz Wiesblatt’s 11th of the season! 🧸🧸🧸#TeddyBearToss pic.twitter.com/ZRQkVV4sIC — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 4, 2022

At the end of the night, a grand total of 1,346 stuffed animals and 1,510 winter items were cleaned from the ice and were split by four local organizations: The Medicine Hat Health Foundation, The Santa Claus Fund, Medicine Hat Women’s Shelter Society, and the Salvation Army.

“Just seeing all the bears fly onto the ice was an unreal moment, especially since the fans had to wait till the third period to throw the bears,” Tigers broadcast and communications representative Gino De Paoli recalled on tigershockey.com.

“It was great game to be a fan at and with the local charities involved they’ve seen an uptake in those requiring them during the Christmas season, the Tigers as an organization are proud to give back.”

In week following the toss, a Tigers leadership group, led by captain Owen MacNeil, visited the Medicine Hat Hospital and the Santa Claus fund to drop off the donations raised by the Tigers fanbase.

MacNeil, along with assistant captains Rhett Parsons, Dru Krebs, Dallon Melin, and Tyler MacKenzie also visited the children and pediatric patients at the hospital while handing out some fuzzy friends.

We had a blast dropping off Teddy Bears today for the @MHDHFoundation & @MHSantaClaus MacNeil, Parsons, Krebs, Melin & MacKenzie met plenty of Tigers supporters including a new family from Cambodia & a newborn that was 25 minutes old!https://t.co/v6oPEcU5U5#WHL #medhat pic.twitter.com/lQLqdF3aej — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 5, 2022

For MacNeil, getting the chance to put a smile on the faces of the kids and their families was a feeling unlike no other.

“It’s huge. To be able to see what some of those families are going through is pretty sad and to be able to make them smile however way we can and giving the little kids teddy bears today was pretty cool,” MacNeil said in an interview with Tigers TV. “I think it kind of puts a better energy in the room for everybody and I know we we’re pretty excited for it and thankful they we’re happy to see us as well. Like I said, it’s whatever we can do to put some people in need with a happy smile on their face.”

With this season’s Teddy Bear Toss being a great success for the Tigers, the organization and their community not-so patiently wait for their next installment coming next holiday season.