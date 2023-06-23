WHL Community Collective: Kelowna Rockets

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Kelowna Rockets’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

In Kelowna, one of the most eagerly awaited activities involving the Rockets organization is the Club’s frequent visits to local classrooms in the city. Not only are these drop-in sessions a favourite among the participating students and staff, it’s also an activity that is cherished by the players.

Especially if you’re long-time Rocket, Jackson DeSouza. The 20-year-old defencemen has enjoyed taking part in classroom visits with the Rockets on several occasions.

We mic’d up Jackson DeSouza for our school visit to North Glenmore Elementary today. You’re going to want to stick around to watch that final student question….it was a doozy. pic.twitter.com/WIIYYaF1p4 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 12, 2023

This season, however, DeSouza found himself in an unfamiliar yet comical situation — nursing laughter-induced sore spot caused by local students and their hard-hitting questions during a ‘Q & A’ session.

Questions like, ‘how many times have you been hit in the face with the puck,’ ‘how many goals do you have,’ and what’s your favourite book,’ left the DeSouza grinning and without answer.

For context and much to his chagrin, DeSouza had been hit in the face with a puck, only had four goals to his name at that time, and, in his recent memory, had not read a book of late.

While DeSouza’s streak of question misfortune garnered a giggle or two, the Rockets’ trips to their local classrooms also created countless invaluable moments and memories between the two groups.

During these outings, floor hockey was frequently played, books were consistently read, and, when visited by defenceman Elias Carmicheal, running shoes were happily signed. One lucky school also got the chance to practice some line dancing with John Babcock, Jari Kykkanen, Carson Golder, and Jackson DeSouza.

Last week we mic’d up John Babcock at our school visit to Springvalley Middle School, his commentary while line dancing did not disappoint 🕺 pic.twitter.com/dH2zDa8cRz — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 15, 2022

And, while memorable for all, this season’s visits wound up being more personal for three Rockets, Elias Carmichael, Jari Kykkanen, and Dylan Wightman, who found themselves enjoying their drop-ins a touch more than most.

A bilingual Carmichael had the chance to visit the École Élémentaire Glenmore Elementary School, which saw him read a book in French to the school’s French Immersion students, while Kykkanen’s classroom visit gave him the opportunity to work with his billet mom at the school and class she was posted at. All the while, homegrown talent Dylan Wightman, was able to visit the same school he attended when he was an elementary student.

Following a season full of unforgettable memories between the two cohorts, a group of returning Rockets will soon be circling their calendars with the start of next year’s visits and, at the same time, the next year of participating students will be developing a new line of tough-to-answer questions over their summer break.