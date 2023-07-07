WHL Community Collective: Everett Silvertips

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Everett Silvertips’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

In November, spectators at the Bethany Nursing Home in downtown Everett were treated to a match for the ages.

As a part of the Everett Silvertips’ #ForEverett community outreach program, four members of the team, Beau Courtney, Aidan Sutter, Cameron Systma, and Tips captain Jackson Berezowski, suited up alongside residents of the nursing home for a highly anticipated hockey game.

Noodle hockey, that is.

The game, which is a frequent and popular choice during the resident’s ‘activity hour,’ sees the players make two lines facing each other to form a narrow and close-quartered playing surface. Pool noodles in hand, each team is tasked with smacking a beach ball to the opponents’ side until it passes the other teams goalie.

For long-time Silvertip Jackson Berezowski, the opportunity to face-off with the nursing home community was one he couldn’t resist.

“We’re pretty excited to be a part of [noodle hockey] today and have some fun with you guys,” Berezowski said prior to beach ball drop.

Berezowski’s teammate, Aidan Sutter, also echoed the sentiment.

“I’m excited to get my noodle hockey on.”

While the visiting Silvertips’ were greeted with open arms, smiles, and some handmade signs, the friendliness turned competitive once the noodle hockey match got underway.

In what was an unforgettable and spirited tilt that went down to the wire, the rowdy crowd in attendance saw Team Berezowski and Sutter get the best of Team Courtney and Sytsma in sudden death fashion.

Following the match, the four players happily stayed to take pictures with residents and staff while chatting, answering questions, and exchanging stories.

According to Bethany Nursing Home’s Activity Director, Teresa Quinlan, the special visit from the Silvertips was a favourite throughout the nursing home.

“Our residents really enjoyed themselves and appreciated the boys coming to play with them. Several of the residents that participated are well in to their 90s and I am always amazed at their enthusiasm and energy when we play noodle hockey.”

It truly was a memorable afternoon for both parties.

“I gathered everyone together for a viewing party [of the Silvertips’ video summary] and they had me play it over and over,” Quinlan said.