WHL Community Collective: Calgary Hitmen

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Calgary Hitmen’s #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

For the third time in five seasons, the alliteration-filled, Fiddler-Schultz Fills-A-Ford, fundraiser was in full effect for the Calgary Hitmen and its captain, Riley Fiddler-Schultz.

The initiative, which was first launched in November 2019, saw Fiddler-Schultz and a teammate collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations for a day. The donations that we’re collected by the duo were then given to the Veterans Food Bank in Calgary.

With a program that showed so much generosity and kindness, it did not take long for Fiddler-Schultz’s food drive to strike the hearts of the Hitmen fanbase. In just the first rendition of the Fiddler-Schultz Fills-A-Ford campaign, the Hitmen forward would collect a literal truckload full of food donations, $955 in cash, and $1,000 in gift cards.

The success of the initiative would only go up in the following years.

In 2021, Fiddler-Schultz’s food drive would rack up two truckloads worth of food — about 1,600 Ibs — and $1,000 in funds.

Now, most recently, the 20-year-old held his third and last Fill-A-Ford fundraiser on November 6, 2022. With it being his final food drive as a member of the Hitmen, Calgary locals braved the cold to give their long-time captain one last set of donations.

With the help of fellow, soon-to-be WHL graduate, Jacob Wright, Fiddler-Schultz managed to raise over 800 Ibs of food and $2,500 through the third installment of his initiative.

Another year of Fiddler-Schultz Fills-A-Ford was a success! Over 800 lbs of food and $2,500 was donated to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary. Thank you to everyone who came out and donated! pic.twitter.com/AC7VW5ET29 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 8, 2022

While an impressive and successful feat, Fiddler-Schultz’s community service didn’t stop at the food drive. Instead, he remained active in the various programs that were held by the Hitmen while continuing his second project, “Fidd’s Friends.”

Also introduced in 2019, Fidd’s Friends, which is a partnership with the Trellis Society, aims to give youth connected to the society the chance to attend a Hitmen game in a suite. The Fidd’s Friends program is held once a month and gives its participants goodie bags, autographed cards, and a visit from Fiddler-Schultz at the end of each game.

Through his exceptional service to the Calgary community, Fiddler-Schultz, the 2019-20 WHL Humanitarian of the Year, was also named the WHL Central Division Humanitarian of the Year for the 2022-23 season. This was the second time the Hitmen captain would receive the Central Division nomination.