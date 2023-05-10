WHL Community Collective – Brandon Wheat Kings

The Western Hockey League strives to promote and foster a welcoming community across our 22 clubs scattered throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Every team is given the creative freedom to allow their players and staff to work with the organizations and groups that they are most passionate towards. The end goal is to create and maintain long-lasting relationships and ongoing partnerships within their community.

Through the WHL Community Collective we aim to highlight these outstanding initiatives done by each club over the course of the year.

This is what the Brandon Wheat Kings’ #WHLCommunity looked like this season:

On March 9, the Brandon Wheat Kings traded in a night of hockey under the Westoba Place lights for an evening of waiting tables at East Side Mario’s for the team’s annual Tip-A-Wheat King night.

The event, which has been held for over a decade, sees members of the Brandon Wheat Kings take over a local restaurant to help staff with their daily duties while chatting with their supporters.

Community initiatives, like Tip-A-Wheat King, are always a special time for the Club as they understand the importance of building a tight-knit community.

“The Wheat Kings aren’t just a team on the ice, we are a pillar of the community. By taking extreme pride in being league leaders in community initiatives, we show our fans that it’s not just about winning games, but about building a strong and supportive culture of community belonging that everyone can be proud to be a part of,” said Brandon’s Director of Gameday Ops and Community Relations, Chris Falko.

From greeting visitors, taking orders, running food, and cleaning tables, the Wheat Kings spent the night learning how to be waiters while having some fun with the East Side Mario’s staff, patrons, and teammates.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason and forward Dawson Pasternak even tried their hand at making some of East Side Mario’s iconic dishes while teammate Calder Anderson kept track of the drink orders.

Falko also emphasized how an event, like Tip-A-Wheat King, helps build and shape each player’s character and life-experience.

“Community events like Tip-A-Wheat Kings provide a platform for our athletes to build meaningful relationships, gain exposure to diverse perspectives and become well-rounded individuals who can succeed both on and off the ice.”

Following their meal, event patrons would tip their Wheat King turned waiter — that is — if their service was acceptable, of course.

But, handing over a tip to the player-waiter never seems to be an issue. Year after year, the food-driven night hosted by the Wheat Kings is always a big hit in the community.

Tip a Wheat King is underway @eastsidemarios pic.twitter.com/be7xJkV709 — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) March 9, 2023

“The fans love this event, and the reservations fill up quick. The smiles don’t stop with just the players, as the guests love being served by their hockey heroes. Lots of questions, autographs, and photos,” said Falko.

At the end of the night, the tips collected by the players are given to a charity of the Clubs choice. This season, the Wheat Kings Foundation was the charity chosen by the team.

Each year the highly anticipated event raises between $2,000 – $5,000.