WHL Community Collective: B.C. Division

While playing hockey and academic endeavours are priorities for Western Hockey League players, community interaction and involvement are also important prerogatives that often go unrecognized. In the WHL Community Collective feature, we will highlight each team in the WHL, by division, to recognize different initiatives in their respective communities.

In this week’s #WHLCommunity spotlight, we take a look at the B.C. Division:

Kamloops Blazers

The Blazers stay active in their community, completing an array of city investment initiatives over the season. One of the programs Kamloops has enjoyed is Project E.D.G.E.

Project E.D.G.E. is a mentorship program that stands for Educate, Develop, Grow and Excel. Each season, players and staff from the Blazers, accompanied by RCMP members, visit Vancouver to meet with VDP officers to walk the street of East Hastings. The eye-opening experience offers the players and staff an opportunity to talk to drug users about their living conditions and story. The Blazers also visit schools in Vancouver’s Lower East Side to talk about their experience and provide mentorship to sixth grade students.

“Just the amount of people that are down there, the environment they’re living in,” said Blazers goaltender Rayce Ramsay. “How many people there was and hearing their story was a valuable experience.”

The players and coaches who took part saw value in the trip and have become advocates for the school programs in Kamloops hoping to keep kids from making life changing mistakes. The Blazers, after making the trip, bring the experience back to their own community and visit 24 of 25 elementary schools in Kamloops, reaching approximately 1,000 students. The program partners players with RCMP officers while making the visits to showcase the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and what improper consumption can do to someone’s health.

Also, this season the Blazers took part in their 26th annual matchup against the Kamloops Silvertips Special Olympics floor hockey team. The Blazers continued their partnership with Special Olympics British Columbia to host the event.

Floor ball is like ball hockey, however the athletes use bladeless wood poles as their stick and a large disk is used as the puck similar, to ringette.

Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets, like many of the other Clubs in the WHL, make visits to local elementary schools in their community. Over the season, the Club makes over 30 visits to different schools in the community helping engage students with various activities such as reading, writing and more. Recently, the Rockets visited St. Joseph School and got a game of floor hockey going. The next generation of stars played along side their favourite Rockets players, which made for some great memories for the kids.

The school visits encourage kids in Kelowna to have fun learning at school while keeping active outside the classroom, regardless of the sports they play.

Prince George Cougars

The Cougars have found various programs keeping the players active in the community off the ice. One of the programs the Cougars participate in is volunteering as grocers at one of the local Superstores.

The Cougars also have had success in reaching out to kids in the community through the Spirit of Healthy Kids School Program that has operated for several seasons, placing an emphasis on the importance of reading and physical activity. The program has a far reach, encompassing 220 schools in Northern B.C. with over 33,000 kids in the region. In the participating schools, students track their time spent reading, being active and making healthy choices that are signed off by their classroom teachers. The top prize for the school with the highest participation is a $5,000 grant towards a health program. Schools in the top five will also receive a $1,000 grant.

“The Cougars are proud to be closely aligned with Northern Health & the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation,” said Cougars’ Vice President, Business Andy Beesley. “Through this partnership, our players have provided positive, effective, and measurable role modelling for thousands of local elementary school children.”

This season, McLeod Elementary School in Vanderhoof won the top prize with Harwin Elementary (Prince George), Valemount Elementary (Valemount), Don Titus Montessori Elementary (Chetwynd), Margaret Ma Murray Community School (Fort. St. John), and Uplands Elementary (Terrace) each winning a $1,000 Spirit of Healthy Kids grant.

Vancouver Giants

With the creation of the Be a Giant program, the Vancouver Giants are committed to youth programs on and off the ice. The Giants are known for their programs in the community addressing topics such as anti-bullying, health living and literacy programs.

The Be a Giant program is built on four pillars: At School, At Home, In the Community and For Your Health.

The Giants players present to kids and staff members asking them to complete the four pillars, five different ways, as part of the challenge. During a two-week period, students complete a daily log outlining the ways they showcased their dedication. At the discretion of teachers and parents, the kids can complete the various sections.

“It’s pretty cool, to give back and see all the young kids. It’s nice to get out and talk to the kids about doing the right things around school, at their home and around the playground and setting an example for them,” said Giants defenceman Alex Kannok-Liepert. “We love having the kids and their families out to our game, if we can get the kids wanting to come and follow hockey, that’s pretty cool.”

For every student and teacher involved, they are given a complimentary ticket to come to a Giants game. Last season, approximately 4,000 kids took part in the challenge and came out to the “Be A Giant,” game.

Victoria Royals

The Royals continued their Hat Trick program this season, getting kids excited about reading in schools across Victoria. The Royals highlight the importance of literacy as a key skill to have, helping set kids up for success in years to come.

The challenge involves students reading three books, writing three book reports and participating in 30 minutes of physical activity per week. When students complete the challenge, they are rewarded with one free ticket to a Victoria Royals game during the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

“The program is great,” said Royals defenceman Will Warm. “It really offers a good incentive for the kids, especially in partnership with the school visits we do as a team. The kids get pretty amped up seeing us and I think the program serves as a great challenge to get them excited about reading and activity.”

Thank you to Cloverdale School for completing your Hat Trick for Literacy forms, and for hosting us this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/hkGgVAWUrJ — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) February 27, 2020

Separately, the Royals also hosted their ninth-annual Pink in the Rink game in partnership with the BC Cancer Foundation. The Royals suited up for the game in special jerseys that were auctioned off as well with a portion of the ticket sales going toward the cause.