WHL coaching quartet progresses to American Hockey League

A quartet of WHL coaches have made the move to the American Hockey League in the days and weeks following the 2022 NHL Draft.

The AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, have added Vancouver Giants associate coach Keith McCambridge and Winnipeg ICE assistant coach Josh Green to their staff.

Further north, the San Jose Barracuda, who hold the San Jose Sharks as a parent Club, have looked to the Evergreen State to fill voids on their staff, hiring Seattle Thunderbirds assistant Kyle Hagel and Everett Silvertips associate coach Louis Mass to their coaching roster.

For McCambridge, who spent two seasons with the Giants beginning with the 2020-21 campaign, the move marks a return to the AHL. The 48-year-old, who won two WHL Championships as a player as well as a Memorial Cup with the Kamloops Blazers in 1995, has previously spent seven season as an AHL head coach with St. John’s, Manitoba and Hartford.

Hagel, who departs the Thunderbirds following five seasons as an assistant coach, returns to the AHL after 373 games with six Clubs, most recently the Charlotte Checkers. He won the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award for his work in the community as a member of the Checkers in 2015.

Mass, a former Puget Sound rival of Hagel’s with the Everett Silvertips, will join his onetime U.S. Division foe in San Jose. The product of Anchorage, Alaska has coached in pro hockey before, serving as an assistant with his hometown Alaska Aces of the ECHL from 2010 to 2015. Mass departs Everett after four seasons, most recently serving as the Club’s associate coach during the 2021-22 WHL season.

Green begins his AHL coaching career this fall in Bakersfield, but is no stranger to the League, or to the Edmonton Oilers organization. The former Medicine Hat Tigers, Swift Current Broncos and Portland Winter Hawks forward enjoyed two stints in the Oilers organization, appearing in 88 NHL games and serving as captain of the then-Edmonton affiliate in Oklahoma City in 2012-13. He had spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the ICE.

Keith McCambridge and Josh Green have been named assistant coaches. Welcome to #Condorstown! 📲 https://t.co/ZOF5NTsIC4 pic.twitter.com/Mtl2QtStPH — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) July 11, 2022