MENU
September 1, 2021

WHL Clubs set to open 2021 Training Camps

WHL News
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The start of September marks the beginning of training camp season in the Western Hockey League. Over the next days and weeks, each of the 22 Clubs in the WHL will open rookie and/or training camps ahead of the 2021-22 Regular Season.

Check out the list below to find out when your favourite WHL Club will open camp this month!

Brandon Wheat Kings: Tuesday, September 7
Calgary Hitmen: Friday, September 3
Edmonton Oil Kings: Wednesday, September 1
Everett Silvertips: Wednesday, September 1
Kamloops Blazers: TBA
Kelowna Rockets: TBA
Lethbridge Hurricanes: Thursday, September 9
Medicine Hat Tigers: TBA
Moose Jaw WarriorsTuesday, September 7
Portland WinterhawksThursday, September 2
Prince Albert Raiders: TBA
Prince George Cougars: TBA
Red Deer RebelsFriday, September 3
Regina Pats: Wednesday, September 1
Saskatoon Blades: TBA
Seattle Thunderbirds: Wednesday, September 1
Spokane Chiefs: Thursday, September 2
Swift Current Broncos: Friday, September 10
Tri-City Americans: Thursday, September 2
Vancouver Giants: Thursday, September 2
Victoria Royals: TBA
Winnipeg ICE: Wednesday, September 1

The WHL is set to drop the puck on pre-season action with a trio of contests Friday, September 10. The Seattle Thunderbirds and Portland Winterhawks square off in Everett, Wash. at 2:00 p.m. PT, before the Winnipeg ICE visit the Regina Pats (7:00 p.m. CT) and Everett Silvertips host the Spokane Chiefs (6:00 p.m. PT) later that evening.

The 2021-22 Regular Season is slated to begin Friday, October 1.

More News
Raiders announce changes to Hockey Operations staff
9 hours ago
1:13
WHL Class of 2021 - Carl Stankowski
1 day ago
1:06
WHL Class of 2021 - Anderson MacDonald
1 day ago
1:17
WHL Class of 2021 - Jackson Leppard
1 day ago
Former Wheat Kings captain Calvert returns to Brandon
2 days ago
Dylan Guenther signs ELC with Arizona Coyotes
2 days ago