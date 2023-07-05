WHL Clubs select 28 players from nine nations in 2023 CHL Import Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that 28 players have been selected from nine different nations by WHL Clubs as the 2023 CHL Import Draft was completed Wednesday.

The two-round draft took place online with the order of selection rotating through each of the CHL’s three leagues. All CHL Clubs are permitted to carry two import players on their roster each season.

The Edmonton Oil Kings held the top selection among all WHL Clubs, drafting Czech right winger Adam Jecho with the third-overall pick. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound Jecho spent the 2022-23 campaign with Tappara U18 in Finland, recording 47 points (21G-26A) in 37 games. He also represented Czechia at numerous international events, including the World U-17 Hockey Challenge and IIHF World U-18 Championship.

The Spokane Chiefs used the sixth-overall selection to draft Czech left winger Lukas Kral. The 5-foot-11, 163-pound product of Praha played 45 games with Mountfield HK U20 during the 2022-23 season, collecting 30 points (13G-17A). He also represented Czechia internationally at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Victoria Royals rounded out WHL representation in the top 10, drafting Norwegian centre Casper Haugen Evensen with the ninth-overall pick. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound product of Oslo secured 22 points (7G-15A) in 23 games with Valerenga U20 this past season. He also served as an alternate captain for Norway at the IIHF World U-18 Championship.

The 2023 CHL Import Draft saw WHL Clubs select 20 forwards, six defencemen, and two goaltenders.

In total, WHL Clubs selected three players that were previously chosen in the NHL Draft.

The Kelowna Rockets used the 12th-overall pick to call Czech left wing Jakub Stancl – a prospect of the St. Louis Blues (2023, 4-106).

The Calgary Hitmen utilized the 33rd-overall selection to choose Swedish defenceman Axel Hurtig – a prospect of the Calgary Flames (2023, 7-208).

With the 59th-overall pick, the Seattle Thunderbirds drafted Finnish right wing Jesse Kiiskinen – a prospect of the Nashville Predators (2023, 3-68).

The Wenatchee Wild made a splash with the Club’s first ever CHL Import Draft selection, making forward Kenta Isogai the first Japanese player drafted into the WHL. The 5-foot-9, 159-pound Isogai, a product of Nagano has spent the previous three seasons with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, registering 73 points (29G-44A) in 163 games.

The Prince Albert Raiders used the 15th-overall pick to select Polish left wing Krzyzstof Macias. The last time a WHL Club selected a Polish player was in 2003 when the Vancouver Giants drafted forward Marcin Kolusz.

The Regina Pats went looking for bloodlines, selecting Swiss goaltender Ewan Huet with the 36th-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 6-foot, 168-pound Huet is the son of seven-year NHL veteran Cristobal Huet. The younger Huet represented Switzerland at the 2023 IIHF World U-18 Championship, going 2-2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average. He also played 31 games with Lausanne U20 this past season.

With their final selection, the Wild called upon a name that will be familiar to WHL fans in the Pacific Northwest, selecting Latvian left wing Rodzers Bukarts with the 120th pick. Bukarts is the younger brother of Rihards Bukarts, who suited up with the Brandon Wheat Kings for three seasons (2013-16) before finishing his WHL career as a member of the Portland Winterhawks with a 55-game stint in 2015-16. Rodzers Bukarts represented Latvia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting two points (1G-1A) in six games.

Visit CHL.ca/draft for complete results from the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

2023 CHL Import Draft – WHL Selections

First Round

3. Edmonton Oil Kings: Adam Jecho (RW) – Czechia – 6’3” / 176 lbs. – March 24, 2006

6. Spokane Chiefs: Lukas Kral (LW) – Czechia – 5’11” / 163 lbs. – February 3, 2006

9. Victoria Royals: Casper Evensen (F) – Norway – 5’7” / 170 lbs. – August 21, 2005

12. Kelowna Rockets: Jakub Stancl (LW) – Czechia – 6’3” / 202 lbs. – April 10, 2005

15. Prince Albert Raiders: Krzyzstof Macias (LW) – Poland – 5’11” / 189 lbs. – May 14, 2004

18. Brandon Wheat Kings: Dominik Petr (LW) – Czechia – 6’1” / 165 lbs. – April 30, 2005

21. Vancouver Giants: Adam Titlbach (C) – Czechia – 5’8” / 150 lbs. – February 15, 2006

24. Swift Current Broncos: Petr Pavelec (LW) – Czechia – 6’0” / 203 lbs. – February 10, 2005

27. Medicine Hat Tigers: Bruno Petrovics (LD) – Latvia – 6’1” / 174 lbs. – April 27, 2006

30. Everett Silvertips: Julius Miettinen (LW) – Finland – 6’2” / 187 lbs. – January 20, 2006

33. Calgary Hitmen: Axel Hurtig (LD) – Sweden – 6’3” / 202 lbs. – June 10, 2005

36. Regina Pats: Ewan Huet (G) – Switzerland – 6’0” / 168 lbs. – February 8, 2005

39. Tri-City Americans: Maxmilian Curran (C) – Czechia – 6’2” / 167 lbs. – August 27, 2006

42. Lethbridge Hurricanes: Elias Knoester (C) – Sweden – 5’8” / 141 lbs. – October 29, 2005

45. Prince George Cougars: PASS

48. Moose Jaw Warriors: Andrej Tomasec (F) – Slovakia – 5’11” / 181 lbs. – January 13, 2006

51. Portland Winterhawks: PASS

54. Red Deer Rebels: Samuel Drancak (C) – Czechia – 5’11” / 178 lbs. – February 4, 2006

56. Saskatoon Blades: Samuel Barcik (RD) – Slovakia – 6’3” / 191 lbs. – March 22, 2005

58. Kamloops Blazers: Matteo Koci (LD) – Czechia – 6’0” / 165 lbs. – June 7, 2005

59. Seattle Thunderbirds: Jesse Kiiskinen (RW) – Finland – 6’0” / 190 lbs. – August 23, 2005

60. Wenatchee Wild: Kenta Isogai (LW) – Japan – 5’9” / 159 lbs. – August 28, 2004

Second Round

66. Spokane Chiefs: Rasmus Ekstrom (C) – Sweden – 5’10” / 169 lbs. – October 4, 2004

75. Prince Albert Raiders: Matej Kubiesa (RW) – Czechia – 5’9” / 152 lbs. – September 11, 2006

87. Medicine Hat Tigers: Vasyl Spilka (LW) – Czechia – 6’2” / 174 lbs. – January 14, 2006

96. Regina Pats: Stian Solberg (LD) – Norway – 6’1” / 174 lbs. – December 29, 2005

99. Tri-City Americans: Lukas Matecha (G) – Czechia – 6’3” / 187 lbs. – April 12, 2005

108. Moose Jaw Warriors: Patrik Kral (F) – Czechia – 6’0” / 169 lbs. – May 9, 2006

118: Kamloops Blazers: Vojtech Vochvest (LD) – Czechia – 5’10” / 181 lbs. – October 20, 2005

120: Wenatchee Wild: Rodzers Bukarts (LW) – Latvia – 5’10” / 163 lbs. – October 5, 2004

WHL Selections by Country

Czechia – 14

Sweden – 3

Finland – 2

Latvia – 2

Norway – 2

Slovakia – 2

Japan – 1

Poland – 1

Switzerland – 1

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 16 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.