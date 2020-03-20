WHL Classics: Vancouver Giants at Medicine Hat Tigers

Day 52 of the 2007 WHL Playoffs has arrived and all eyes are on the Medicine Hat Arena for Game 7 of the 2007 WHL Championship Series!

Monday, May 14, 2007 will see a WHL Champion crowned following lengthy playoff runs by the Medicine Hat Tigers and Vancouver Giants that began all the way back on March 23.

After a pair of shutout victories in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland put the Giants on the cusp of their first WHL Championship, the Tigers responded with a 4-3 win Sunday on home ice to tie the series. In front of a packed house, Darren Helm’s game-winning goal with 7:47 left in regulation breathed new life into the Tigers’ WHL Championship hopes.

Leading the Tigers, captain Kris Russell experienced WHL Championship glory in 2004 as a rookie and is determined to hoist the trophy once more, adding to victories by the club in 1973, 1987, and 1988 as well.

Opposing him, Giants captain Brett Festerling has seen the team through back-to-back B.C. Division titles as well as their WHL Championship victory in 2006 and will be eager to add to the team’s collection of banners in advance of their hosting duties for the 2007 Memorial Cup.

Powering the Giants through the 2007 WHL Playoffs, Michal Repik has led offensively heading into Monday’s matchup with 24 points (9G-15A) in 21 games. Having appeared in one more game than Repik, the aforementioned Helm has led the Tigers with 21 points (10G-11A).

Nearing the end of his second full season in the WHL, forward Milan Lucic has found success on the scoresheet for his club. A pair of goals on home ice in Game Four has marked his standout performance to date. Though he hasn’t scored yet in the series, second-year forward Tyler Ennis has been buzzing around the net looking to light the lamp for his team.

7:30 p.m.

Medicine Hat Tigers scoring leaders (As of May 13)

Rank Name Goals Assists Points 1 Darren Helm 10 11 21 2 Kris Russell 4 15 19 3 Chris Stevens 8 10 18 4 David Schlemko 3 13 16 5 Derek Dorsett 8 7 15

Vancouver Giants scoring leaders (As of May 13)

Rank Name Goals Assists Points 1 Michal Repik 9 15 24 2 Spencer Machacek 9 11 20 3 Kenndal McArdle 11 9 20 4 Milan Lucic 7 11 18 5 Wacey Rabbit 10 8 18

2007 Rogers WHL Championship Series

Game 1 – Vancouver 1 at Medicine Hat 0

Game 2 – Vancouver 2 at Medicine Hat 3

Game 3 – Medicine Hat 3 at Vancouver 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Medicine Hat 0 at Vancouver 4

Game 5 – Medicine Hat 0 at Vancouver 3

Game 6 – Vancouver 3 at Medicine Hat 4

Game 7 – May 14, 2007