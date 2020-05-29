WHL Classics: Seattle Thunderbirds at Regina Pats
The final instalment of WHL Classics for 2019-20 takes us to the Brandt Centre in Regina, Sask., the site for Game 6 of the 2017 WHL Championship Series between the Pats and the Seattle Thunderbirds.
A dominant display from Mathew Barzal paced the Thunderbirds to a 7-4 victory in Game 5 back in Kent, Wash., putting Seattle in the driver’s seat with a 3-2 series lead and within reach of the franchise’s first WHL Championship in its 40-year history.
It’s been a fast and physical series to this point with three one-goal decisions, including two overtime contests, through the opening five games. After taking Game 1 with a 2-1 OT victory, the Thunderbirds dropped two straight games to the Pats before turning the tables. Game 4 saw a 6-1 victory for the Thunderbirds, followed by a 7-4 margin in Game 5.
The Pats are down to their last life, with Games 6 and 7 scheduled to be played in the Queen City as a result of the 2-3-2 championship format.
Edmonton Oilers prospect Ethan Bear has been a force from the blueline for the Thunderbirds, collecting eight points (1G-7A) in five games. Barzal has done damage of his own with eight points (2G-6A) to this point in the series.
A pair of Anaheim Ducks prospects have had an impact for the Pats, as defenceman Josh Mahura (3G-3A) and centre Sam Steel (2G-3A) lead offensively.
Between the pipes, rookie sensation Carl Stankowski has stood on his head with a 2.56 goals-against average and .908 save percentage through five contests. At the other end, veteran Tyler Brown takes to the blue paint for the Pats.
The action gets underway at 7 p.m. MT at WHL.ca and on YouTube!
Seattle Thunderbirds Scoring Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|T1.
|Ethan Bear
|1
|7
|8
|T1.
|Mathew Barzal
|2
|6
|8
|3.
|Keegan Kolesar
|2
|5
|7
|4.
|Ryan Gropp
|2
|4
|6
|5.
|Donovan Neuls
|2
|3
|5
Regina Pats Scoring Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|1.
|Josh Mahura
|3
|3
|6
|2.
|Sam Steel
|2
|3
|5
|T3.
|Dawson Leedahl
|1
|3
|4
|T3.
|Connor Hobbs
|2
|2
|4
|T3.
|Filip Ahl
|1
|3
|4
2017 WHL Championship Series
Game 1 – Friday, May 5: Seattle 2 at Regina 1 (OT)
Game 2 – Saturday, May 6: Seattle 3 at Regina 4 (OT)
Game 3 – Tuesday, May 9: Regina 3 at Seattle 2
Game 4 – Wednesday, May 10: Regina 1 at Seattle 6
Game 5 – Friday, May 12: Regina 4 at Seattle 7
Game 6 – Sunday, May 14: Seattle at Regina – WHL CLASSICS at 7pm MT
*Game 7 – Monday, May 15: Seattle at Regina
* if necessary