WHL Classics: Regina Pats at Prince Albert Raiders

This Monday’s edition of WHL Classics comes to you from the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. on February 19, 2006!

It’s been quite an interesting season series for the Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders during the 2005-06 WHL Regular Season, who’ll renew their rivalry for the seventh time out of eight meetings. In a scheduling quirk, the first four games of the season series were hosted in Saskatchewan’s provincial capital while the final four meetings will be held in northern Saskatchewan, culminating on March 15, 2006.

The first half of the season series favoured the Pats, though the Raiders eventually solved their opponents with a 3-2 win back on January 11, 2006 to claim one of the four wins in Regina. After a pair of home wins by the Raiders, the Pats now face a similar situation as they look to score a road win in one of the final two games of the season series.

Leading the Pats offensively have been the trio of Matt Robinson, Garrett Festerling, and Boston Bruins prospect Petr Klaus. Robinson’s 29 goals lead the team while Festerling’s 28 assists lead the team in that statistical category. Right behind them is Klaus, who is having himself a strong debut season in North America with 46 points (28G-18A) heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Countering for the Raiders, captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Kyle Chipchura has continued as one of the team’s foremost leaders, tallying 44 points (17G-27A) heading into the game. However, the team is currently led in scoring by New York Rangers prospect Dane Byers and his 45 points (21G-24A). Also impressing is Mike Hellyer, who enters the game with 43 points (16G-27A) to rank third in team scoring.

Tune in Monday, April 6 (7 p.m. MT) to catch all the action on WHL Classics!



Regina Scoring Leaders (as of February 18, 2006)

Rank Name Goals Assists Points T1 Matt Robinson 29 18 47 T1 Garrett Festerling 19 28 47 2 Petr Klaus 28 18 46 3 Kyle Ross 16 27 43 4 Denis Tolpeko 18 24 42

Prince Albert Scoring Leaders (as of February 18, 2006)

Rank Name Goals Assists Points 1 Dane Byers 21 24 45 2 Kyle Chipchura 17 27 44 3 Mike Hellyer 16 27 43 4 A.J. Thelen 11 20 31 5 Aki Seitsonen 15 14 29

Series Series

Prince Albert 3 at Regina 4 (SO)

Prince Albert 2 at Regina 3 (SO)

Prince Albert 2 at Regina 4

Prince Albert 3 at Regina 2

Regina 4 at Prince Albert 5 (SO)

Regina 0 at Prince Albert 5

Regina at Prince Albert (Feb. 19, 2006)

Regina at Prince Albert (March 15, 2006)