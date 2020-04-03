WHL Classics: 1999 WHL All-Star Game

Live from Lethbridge, it’s the 1999 Western Hockey League All-Star Game on WHL Classics! As the Kamloops Blazers and Calgary Hitmen lead the regular season standings, tonight’s matchup will pit East vs. West in what is sure to be another memorable matchup.

Pride is on the line for both conferences. The Western Conference has won back-to-back All-Star games. They claimed a 7-5 win in Spokane, Wash. back in 1997 and took the 1998 game by a 7-6 margin in Regina, Sask. For the Eastern Conference, their last victory came in 1996 in Prince George, B.C. with a 10-7 decision and they’ll be eager to defend their home turf.

A home-game feel will be felt for three members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes as they get set to compete on home ice once more. Forward Curtis Huppe, defenceman Luc Theoret, and goaltender Brady Block will all represent for their club for the Eastern Conference.

There will be no shortage of talent on either side. Of the 12 combined WHL players selected in the first round of the 1997 and 1998 NHL Drafts, seven will appear in this year’s all-star festivities. From 1997, Brad Ference (Spokane Chiefs), Mike Brown (Kamloops Blazers), Scott Hannan (Kelowna Rockets) and Brenden Morrow (Portland Winterhawks) will all suit up for the Western Conference. Brad Stuart (Calgary Hitmen) will play for the East while Robyn Regehr (Kamloops Blazers) and Scott Gomez (Tri-City Americans) suit up for the Western Conference. With plenty of WHL players placing themselves on the radar for the 1999 NHL Draft, the likes of Pavel Brendl (Calgary Hitmen), Jamie Lundmark (Moose Jaw Warriors), and Steve McCarthy (Kootenay ICE) will hope to use the game as a springboard for an increased draft profile.

Before the puck drops on the game, the all-stars took to the ice Tuesday for the annual skills competition, with the Western Conference earning a 13-12 victory.

A trio of skaters slid under the 14-second mark in the fastest skater competition, led by Dylan Gyori from the Tri-City Americans who posted a 13.858 second lap. Next fastest was Brad Leeb from the Red Deer Rebels, who clocked in at 13.866 seconds and Jason Chimera from the Medicine Hat Tigers, who posted a time of 13.875 seconds.

Calgary Hitmen defenceman Brad Stuart led the hardest shot competition with a 96.9 km/h shot. Marty Standish of the Portland Winterhawks won the individual puck control relay and Red Deer Rebels forward Frantisek Mrazek hit all four targets on eight attempts to claim the accuracy shooting competition.

Despite the individual successes for the East, teamwork made dreamwork for the Western Conference as they claimed the majority of the team competitions and highest averages from the individual competitions as well.

Tune in at 7 p.m. MT as the Eastern Conference and Western Conference clash in the 1999 WHL All-Star Game from southern Alberta!

Rosters

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Number Position First Name Last Name WHL Team 2 Defence Richard Seeley Prince Albert Raiders 5 Defence Luc Theoret Lethbridge Hurricanes 6 Defence Steve McCarthy Kootenay ICE 7 Defence Brad Stuart Calgary Hitmen 8 Forward Pavel Brendl Calgary Hitmen 11 Forward Brett Lysak Regina Pats 15 Forward Brad Twordik Brandon Wheat Kings 17 Forward Jamie Lundmark Moose Jaw Warriors 20 Forward Brad Moran Calgary Hitmen 21 Defence Kurt Drummond Swift Current Broncos 22 Forward Frantisek Mrazek Red Deer Rebels 23 Forward Jason Chimera Medicine Hat Tigers 25 Forward Curtis Huppe Lethbridge Hurricanes 26 Forward Brad Leeb Red Deer Rebels 27 Goaltender Alexandre Fomitchev Calgary Hitmen 29 Defence Burke Henry Brandon Wheat Kings 30 Goaltender Brady Block Lethbridge Hurricanes 32 Forward Kyle Calder Regina Pats 41 Forward Milan Kraft Prince Albert Raiders 57 Forward Chad Hinz Moose Jaw Warriors

Head coach: Dean Clark

Trainer: Chris Fleming

Jeff Blair (Saskatoon Blades) and Ryan Robson (Brandon Wheat Kings) did not participate due to injury.

Western Conference All-Stars

Number Position First Name Last Name WHL Team 2 Defence Brad Ference Spokane Chiefs 4 Defence Darrell Hay Tri-City Americans 7 Defence Chris St. Croix Kamloops Blazers 8 Forward Marty Standish Portland Winterhawks 9 Forward Ken McKay Tri-City Americans 11 Forward Scott Gomez Tri-City Americans 12 Forward Tyler Bouck Prince George Cougars 15 Forward Brett McLean Kelowna Rockets 16 Forward Bret DeCecco Seattle Thunderbirds 17 Forward Donnie Kinney Kamloops Blazers 19 Forward Dylan Gyori Tri-City Americans 21 Forward Mike Brown Kamloops Blazers 22 Defence Scott Hannan Kelowna Rockets 23 Forward Blair Betts Prince George Cougars 24 Defence Robyn Regehr Kamloops Blazers 29 Forward Brenden Morrow Portland Winterhawks 30 Goaltender Cody Rudkowsky Seattle Thunderbirds 31 Goaltender Kenric Exner Kamloops Blazers 32 Forward Ajay Bains Kamloops Blazers 44 Defence Andrew Ference Portland Winterhawks

Head coach: Marc Habscheid

Trainer: Kent Wagner & Greg “Spike” Wallace

Jason LaBarbera (Portland Winterhawks) did not participate due to injury.

WHL Scoring Leaders (as of January 17, 1999)