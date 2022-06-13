WHL Championship: Game 6 Player to Watch – Matthew Rempe

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 6 is set for Monday, June 13 (7:30 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oil Kings lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-2 margin after the Seattle Thunderbirds claimed a 3-2 win to stave off elimination in Game 5.

Visit oilkings.ca for tickets, or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 4 or via WHL Live.

Matthew Rempe

Calgary, Alta.

New York Rangers (2020, 6-165)

Centre

#32

6-foot-9, 240 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

23 GP – 8G-4A–12 points

The big man gets another big one.

We’ve heard that a few times during the 2022 WHL Championship, thanks to 6-foot-9, 240-pound Matthew Rempe coming up big when it matters most.

Through five games, the prospect of the New York Rangers has registered three goals, including his team’s second marker on Saturday night. Rempe’s eighth goal of the post-season helped the never-say-die Thunderbirds stave off elimination. Again.

It’s been a consistent theme with this Seattle team ever since the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Trailing the Portland Winterhawks by a 3-1 margin? No problem. Knock ‘em out in seven games and in their own building. Fall behind the Kamloops Blazers by a 3-2 tally? No big deal. Storm back and taken them down in seven games in their house.

“We really rise up to the challenge,” Rempe said following Game 5. “You can’t kill us, like we’ve said many times. Our mindset – we’re just warriors. Everybody on our team, we just love to go to battle. When the odds are against us, that’s when we play our best. We just keep rising and keep battling.”

Rempe gives teams absolute fits. Not only does his big frame completely eliminate lines of sight for goaltenders, it isn’t exactly easy for opposing defenders to keep him to the outside, move him from in front of the net, or win battles in the corners.

In addition to his Game 5 goal, Rempe has enjoyed life in Wild Rose Country, scoring in Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton to open the series.

As the Thunderbirds fight to see yet another day and extend their season by one more game, Rempe can be relied on to leave it all out there.