WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch – Kevin Korchinski

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 5 is set for Saturday, June 11 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oil Kings lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin following a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Visit oilkings.ca for tickets, or catch the action from home on TSN 4 or via WHL Live.

Kevin Korchinski

Saskatoon, Sask.

Ranked No. 7 among North American skaters, NHL Central Scouting

Defence

#14

6-foot-2, 175 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

23 GP – 6G-13A–19 points

It’s not very often you see a defenceman eligible for the NHL Draft register over 60 assists in a season, but that’s exactly what Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski did during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The product of Saskatoon vaulted his way up the NHL Central Scouting ranks with a regular season performance that was something most haven’t seen from a draft-eligible defenceman for three decades. The smooth-skating blueliner’s 61 assists were good enough for third in the entire WHL – not just among defencemen, but among all skaters.

Not too shabby.

In 23 games during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the 6-foot-2 rearguard has continued to serve as a catalyst for offence from the backend, collecting another 19 points (6G-13A) in 23 contests.

With his Seattle Thunderbirds once again backed up against the ropes, Korchinski’s presence at both ends of the rink has never been more important. This is the third consecutive series in which Seattle has been pushed to the brink, but fans across the WHL know not to count out the Thunderbirds after witnessing the U.S. Division powerhouse erase a 3-1 second-round deficit against Portland and a 3-2 Western Conference Championship deficit against Kamloops.

“We’re confident heading into this game,” Korchinski said prior to Game 5. “We want our season to continue here. We’re going to come out hard and right off the drop of the puck we’re going to be going.

“We’ve been in this situation with Portland and Kamloops, and had a lot of adversity throughout the whole playoffs. This isn’t the first time we’ve had to battle adversity and that kind of experience really helps us in this game.”

This is a team that has faced adversity head on and overcome it. If any team is going to battle back to get off the ropes, it’s the Seattle Thunderbirds. And Kevin Korchinski will be a big part of it.