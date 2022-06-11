WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch – Justin Sourdif

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 5 is set for Saturday, June 11 (7 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oil Kings lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 margin following a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Visit oilkings.ca for tickets, or catch the action from home on TSN 4 or via WHL Live.

Justin Sourdif

Surrey, B.C.

Florida Panthers (2020, 3-87)

Centre

#42

5-foot-11, 182 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

17GP – 5G-9A–14 points

Justin Sourdif has been here before. This time around, he’s intent on raising the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Back in 2019, the then 17-year-old was a member of the Vancouver Giants squad that advanced all the way to Game 7 of the 2019 WHL Championship Series, falling in a dramatic double overtime affair to the Prince Albert Raiders.

Fast forward to 2022 and Sourdif has his eyes on the prize with the Edmonton Oil Kings holding a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven WHL Championship Series.

“We’re really calm, composed,” Sourdif said, looking ahead to Game 5. “To us, it’s another game. We know Seattle is going to battle to end. They’ve already come back from a 3-1 deficit, and 3-2, so we understand they have a lot of pushback.

“We’re just going to be calm, composed, and feed off the energy of the crowd.”

The product of Surrey, B.C. was acquired by Oil Kings GM Kirt Hill in the dying moments of the 2022 WHL Trade Deadline. A blockbuster deal that came in just under the wire added even more elite depth to an Oil Kings squad that was already overflowing with talent.

Sourdif proved a valuable addition, registering 39 points (17G-22A) in 28 regular season contests with the Oil Kings, putting together a career best campaign with 71 points (26G-45A) in 52 games split between Edmonton and the Giants.

The prospect of the Florida Panthers has continued to make an impact through the 2022 WHL Playoffs, notching 14 points (5G-9A) in 17 games, including three points (1G-2A) in four games during the WHL Championship Series.

With his Oil Kings on the precipice of WHL glory, Sourdif can once again be expected to factor into the outcome on Saturday evening.