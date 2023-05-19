WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch – Gracyn Sawchyn

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. Seattle currently leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1, following the Games 3 and 4, which were held in the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. Game 5 is set for Friday, May 19 (7:05 p.m. PT). The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 5 in Canada, on Fox13+ in the Seattle area, or on WHL Live in the United States and internationally.

Gracyn Sawchyn

Grande Prairie, Alta.

#24 Ranked North American Skater by CSS

Centre

#59

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

16GP – 3G-8A – 11 points

Let it be known that Seattle Thunderbirds forward Gracyn Sawchyn is a rookie in the Western Hockey League — but it sure doesn’t feel like it.

Having been drafted first-overall by the Red Deer Rebels in the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, the 18-year-old Sawchyn, who made his debut at the start of the 2022-23 Regular Season, is a bit of a late bloomer in comparison to the rest of the rookies in the WHL.

But his late start hasn’t gotten in the way of him producing some highly impressive stats during his inaugural season.

As a matter of fact, Sawchyn started his WHL campaign at a blistering pace, recording 13 points (3G-10A) in his first nine games. Since our introduction to the forward hailing from Grande Prairie, Alta., Sawchyn has become a staple on the already elite Thunderbirds roster.

He finished the regular season second in points among WHL rookies and seventh in Seattle scoring, with 18 goals and 40 assists in 58 games.

The 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien would be no different, as Sawchyn’s production levels have continued at a steady rate.

As we enter Game 5 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series, Sawchyn leads all rookies in points during the post-season with three goals and 11 assists. This includes a multi-point (1G-1A) performance in Game 4.

His commanding presence on the ice is akin to his well-seasoned and veteran teammates, while his offensive versatility has helped him earn a spot (#24) in the North American skater rankings done by the NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the Thunderbirds aiming to capture their second WHL Championship in franchise history, look for Sawchyn to lend a hand with his offensive bump.

