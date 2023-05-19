WHL Championship: Game 5 Player to Watch – Carson Latimer

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. Seattle currently leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1, following the Games 3 and 4, which were held in the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. Game 5 is set for Friday, May 19 (7:05 p.m. PT). The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 5 in Canada, on Fox13+ in the Seattle area, or on WHL Live in the United States and internationally.

Carson Latimer

Surrey, B.C.

Ottawa Senators, 3-48 (2021)

Right Wing

#22

6-foot-1, 191 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

13GP – 4G-2A–6 points

“Carson has been outstanding for us.”

The statement, which was uttered by ICE head coach James Patrick following his team’s morning skate prior to Game 5 of the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, was well-deserved and well-received by Latimer, as he has been a positive takeaway for an ICE squad battling to stay alive.

Acquired by the ICE from the Prince Albert Raiders on December 31, 2022, Latimer was expected to be a valuable depth asset that would help reinforce an already lethal forward core.

But, unbeknownst to most, 2021 fourth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators has become one of the ICE’s most dependable, hard-working, and consistent skaters through their series with Seattle.

This is especially commendable as Latimer missed the last month of the regular season and the first round of the WHL Playoffs due to a lower-body injury. Since his return, Latimer has collected six points in 13 games — not to mention his three goals in the WHL Championship Series and a gritty and resilient goal-scoring effort in Game 4.

‘Maximum Effort’ is a film production company and digital marketing agency founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey. ‘Maximum Effort’ will also be the title of the following goal by @Senators prospect Carson Latimer. @WHLWpgICE | #WHLChampionship | #FeedingtheFuture pic.twitter.com/6GQGf7j2GG — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 18, 2023

None of this has gone unnoticed by the ICE’s bench boss, either.

“He had a severe injury near the end of the season and missed the first few rounds,” Patrick said. “So, there’s been a bit of an adjustment getting up to speed, but that’s why we’ve been able to move him up in the lineup. He’s had scoring chances in every game he’s played, he’s been able to score, he does have great speed and, again, he can get to pucks on the forecheck but he can also drive the [defence] back.”

However, what’s most exciting for Patrick and the rest of the team is that Latimer’s performance only seems to be getting stronger.

“For me, he’s been better in every game that we’ve played and better in every game this series.”

This will continue to be crucial for the ICE, as their road to winning the 2022 WHL Championship Series has become an uphill battle. Down 3-1 in the series, the ICE will need to win three straight games in order to win the WHL title.

While it is going to be a challenge, Patrick believes it’s doable for his Club.

“The mindset is that we know we have to win one game,” he said. “Focus on the process. Go with the mindset that you’re going to compete the hardest, work your hardest, play our system.”

All of which bodes well for Latimer and his style of play.

Game 5 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien goes on Friday, May 19 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent (7:05 p.m. PT, TSN 1/5, Fox 13+ Seattle, WHL Live).