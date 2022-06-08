WHL Championship: Game 4 Player to Watch – Simon Kubicek

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 4 is set for Wednesday, June 8 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The Oil Kings lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin following a 4-0 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Visit seattlethunderbirds.com for tickets, or catch the action from home on TSN 3, or via WHL Live.

Simon Kubicek

Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia

Defence

#5

6-foot-2, 203 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

16GP – 3G-6A–9 points

For two seasons, Simon Kubicek of the Edmonton Oil Kings patrolled the blueline in Seattle, and he was a fan favourite as he did it.

On Wednesday night, the 20-year-old Czech rearguard will play his final WHL game at accesso ShoWare Center – and what a sendoff for it to be Game 4 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

Selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (89th overall) of the 2018 CHL Import Draft, Kubicek landed in Seattle and made an immediate impact in all facets of the game. The big defenceman registered nine goals and 28 points, and lowered the boom on countless unsuspecting opponents, quickly entrenching himself as a cult hero in Seattle.

After another productive campaign in 2019-20, an Edmonton Oil Kings team that was loading up for a championship run acquired the rights to Kubicek in January 2021. Now, in the 2022 WHL Championship Series, Kubicek is once again making his presence known, and he did it emphatically upon his return to Seattle for Game 3, collecting a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win.

“We’ve never relied on one or two guys to get the job done for us all year. That’s our identity. We look for contributions from all four lines, all six defencemen.

“Our system is designed so that it’s not about forwards creating offense, it’s done by committee with five guys on the ice. We’re very fortunate to have some ‘D’ that are very active, can make plays under pressure. We’ve done a really good job all year of ‘D’ being involved offensively at the right times and I think our system works well for our group.”

Through 16 games in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, Kubicek has tallied nine points (3G-6A). He will aim to leave Seattle for one final time on a high note when the puck drops on Game 4 Wednesday night.