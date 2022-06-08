WHL Championship: Game 4 Player to Watch – Nico Myatovic

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 4 is set for Wednesday, June 8 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The Oil Kings lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-1 margin following a 4-0 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Nico Myatovic

Prince George, B.C.

Right Wing

#26

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

22 GP – 3G-4A–7 points

As all rookies do, 17-year-old rookie Nico Myatovic is finding his way in the WHL.

For the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the product of Prince George, B.C. has saved some of his biggest moments for the most critical of times.

Rewind back to the second round against the Portland Winterhawks.

With his team trailing in the series by a 3-1 stretch, Myatovic recorded his first goal of the post-season, and it was a beauty. Cruising across the top of the crease, he redirected a feed for a 2-1 Seattle lead. That tally went on to stand as the game-winning marker, forcing a sixth game in the series.

After Seattle pushed Portland to a decisive Game 7, Myatovic showed up for the moment once again, registering a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory, boosting the Thunderbirds past their rivals from Oregon and into the WHL Western Conference Championship. Myatovic’s second goal of the playoffs came while shorthanded, burning down the right wing and wiring a hot shot blocker side to open the scoring.

In Game 4 of the WHL Western Conference Championship Series, with the Thunderbirds trailing the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in the series, it was Myatovic who served as the difference maker once again.

A 1-1 game bled into overtime before Myatovic filtered a low shot from the slot through the goaltender for his third strike of the post-season, giving the Thunderbirds the 2-1 win and drawing the series even at 2-2.

All of this to say it seems as though Nico Myatovic is getting a good feel for the big moments.

With the Seattle Thunderbirds trailing the Edmonton Oil Kings by a 2-1 count in the best-of-seven WHL Championship Series, Game 4 on Wednesday night presents another opportunity for the youngster to make yet another mark on what has already been an impressive post-season run.