WHL Championship: Game 4 Player to Watch – Dylan Guenther

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. Seattle currently leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1, following the opening three games. Game 4 is set for Wednesday, May 17 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 1 & 5 in Canada, on Fox13+ in the Seattle area, or on WHL Live.

Dylan Guenther

Edmonton, Alta.

Arizona Coyotes, 1-9 (2021)

Right Wing

#71

6-foot-2, 181 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

17GP – 15G-11A–26 points

If history has shown us one thing, it is that Dylan Guenther has a prolific track record against the Winnipeg ICE during the WHL Playoffs.

As a member of the championship-winning Edmonton Oil Kings in 2022, Guenther and company managed to slip past the ICE in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship with a quick, five-game series.

As expected, Guenther took control of the series in an immediate and ferocious fashion.

In Game 1, the Arizona Coyotes’ prospect had the opening goal for the Oil Kings and recorded three points (2G-1A) before the final buzzer sounded. The rest of their Eastern Conference series followed a similar note as Guenther recorded a goal in Games 3 and 4, plus a four-assist night in the fifth and final meeting.

But, just because Guenther and the Oil Kings got the best of the ICE last season, doesn’t mean his success will be easy to replicate with the Thunderbirds, now.

“It’s the finals, so both teams are really good,” Guenther admitted at the conclusion of Game 3. “[The ICE] are a high-paced, high-skilled team. They create offense in a lot of ways and they’re good of the rush. So, they got some guys that can really punish you off the rush and make plays with minimal time and space.”

If the opening three games are any indication, however, Guenther has already become a thorn in the side of his opponents.

This is due in part to some significant time logged with the Coyotes’ during the regular season — 33 games to be precise.

It’s clear that Guenther’s time with his NHL club only bolstered the forwards’ offensive capabilities, as he has taken the 2023 WHL Playoffs by storm.

With 15 playoff goals to his name, Guenther current leads all WHL skaters in the stat and has failed to record a point since the WHL Championship Series has begun.

The Edmonton-born skater is also tied for first in points among Thunderbirds with 26 (15G-11A). He shares the first-placed podium with Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Brad Lambert.

Guenther also credits a portion of his and the Thunderbirds’ recent success to the fans attending games at the accesso ShoWare Center.

“Obviously our crowd is really good so it helps us kind of get into [a quick start].”

Lucky enough for Guenther and the rest of the Thunderbirds roster, two more games will be played in front of the roaring Seattle crowd with Game 4 and 5 being held in the accesso ShoWare Center in accordance with the 2-3-2 scheduling format.

Game 4 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien goes Wednesday, May 17 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent (7:05 p.m. PT, TSN 1/5, Fox 13+ Seattle, WHL Live).