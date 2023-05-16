WHL Championship: Game 3 Player to Watch – Jared Davidson

For the first time ever, the Winnipeg ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds meet in the WHL Championship Series. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 following Games 1 and 2 in Winnipeg. Game 3 is set for Tuesday, May 16 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash. The best-of-seven series will follow a 2-3-2 format with the winner of the Ed Chynoweth Cup advancing to the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for tickets or catch the action from home on TSN 3 & 5 in Canada, on Fox13+ in the Seattle area, or on WHL Live in the United States and internationally.

Jared Davidson

Edmonton, Alta.

Montreal Canadiens, 5-130 (2022)

Centre

#29

6-foot, 183 pounds

2023 WHL Playoffs

16GP – 10G-11A–21 points

Jared Davidson has done a lot of goal scoring over the past two seasons for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

How much goal scoring, you ask?

Well, he has logged 80 regular season goals and another 23 playoff goals (and counting). We’re going to go out on a limb and suggest that 103 goals in two years is pretty darn impressive. In fact, this post-season Davidson became the Thunderbirds all-time playoff goal-scoring leader.

With a dead-even 1-1 stalemate in the best-of-seven 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, timely goal scoring is of the essence and Davidson might just be the man to deliver as the Thunderbirds return to the (not so?) friendly confines of the accesso ShoWare Center.

“It’s nice to get back, lay in our own beds and get back on our ice,” Davidson said Tuesday morning. “It will be good tonight to play in front of our fans again.

“They’re the best fans in the league for a reason. They get together every night and they cheer loud for us. It helps us a lot.”

While the Thunderbirds relish the opportunity to take to the ice at the accesso ShoWare Center, the reception isn’t always so warm for the opposition. That’s a boost Davidson and the Thunderbirds are looking forward to embracing after learning a lot about a talented Winnipeg ICE group through Games 1 and 2.

“They’re a good team,” Davidson said. “We learnt that playing there [in Winnipeg]. They’re fast, they move up and down the ice very, very well. If we play our game, play a heavy style, we have a good chance. But we can’t take them lightly, they’re a very good team.

“We like to play physical because it does wear on teams. It’s a seven-game series for a reason and every hit is an investment. We like to do that and get on them physically.”

With the 2-3-2 format providing Seattle with three consecutive home games, the opportunity is now for Davidson and the Thunderbirds to shift the balance and take control of what has become a best-of-five series.

Game 3 of the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien goes Tuesday, May 16 at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent (7 p.m. PT, TSN 3/5, Fox 13+ Seattle, WHL Live – U.S. & International).