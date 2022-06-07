WHL Championship: Game 3 Player to Watch – Jared Davidson

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 3 is set for Tuesday, June 7 (7:05 p.m. PT) at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 after the Edmonton Oil Kings claimed a 5-4 win in Game 2 on Sunday.

Visit seattlethunderbirds.com for tickets, or catch the action from home on TSN 1, TSN 3, or via WHL Live.

Jared Davidson

Edmonton, Alta.

Centre

#29

6-foot-0, 180 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

21 GP – 12G-14A – 26 points

The emergence of Jared Davidson has continued into the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

After exploding for a career-high 89 points (42G-47A) in 64 games during the 2021-22 campaign, the product of Edmonton has picked up right where he left off, racking up 26 points (12G-14A) in 21 post-season contests, sitting second in scoring for the Thunderbirds.

Fans in Seattle have been privy to Davidson’s magic all season long, and a raucous Seattle crowd is expected for Game 3.

“We have the best fans in the Western Hockey League, by far,” Davidson said. “To get them going right away is huge for us.

“Splitting on the road is always a good thing. Getting that one (road win) is huge for us. Getting two (wins) at home would be even better. We’re going to come out strong and be ready to play.”

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series, Davidson broke through and found the scoresheet on the power play in Game 2. It could be a sign of more to come from the Thunderbirds 19-year-old veteran, who has enjoyed three multigoal outings and seven multipoint performances to date in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Should the Thunderbirds hope to make the most of Games 3 and 4 on home ice, Davidson will be relied up to make a difference.

Davidson, who went unselected in the WHL Draft, signed his WHL SPA with the Thunderbirds in August 2018 after impressing as a free-agent invite to Seattle camp. Since emerging on the WHL scene, he’s produced 128 points (61G-67A) in 194 career regular season contests.