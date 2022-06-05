WHL Championship: Game 2 Player to Watch – Dylan Guenther

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 5 (4 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Seattle Thunderbirds own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following a 2-1 win in Game 1 on Friday.

Visit oilkings.ca for tickets, or catch the action from home via WHL Live.

Dylan Guenther

Edmonton, Alta.

Arizona Coyotes (2021, 1-9)

Centre

#11

6-foot-1, 181 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

14 GP – 13G-8A–21 points

For all the talk about Edmonton-area players surrounding the 2022 WHL Championship, Dylan Guenther has been at the heart of it all.

The local product, formerly of the Northern Alberta Xtreme of the CSSHL, has been a driving force for the Edmonton Oil Kings offense, both in the regular season and the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Guenther started the post-season on an absolute tear, scoring in each of the Oil Kings first nine playoff games, including a pair of two-goal performances – one against the Red Deer Rebels and the other in Game 1 of the WHL Eastern Conference Championship against the Winnipeg ICE.

Only three times this post-season has Guenther been kept off the scoresheet, and while he didn’t find the back of the net in Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series, the Arizona Coyotes prospect was dangerous all night, directing six shots in on goal to lead all skaters on both sides of the puck.

With a Sunday afternoon matinee on tap and his Oil Kings trailing 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, Guenther will be on the hunt once again. Assuming the Oil Kings continue their trend of outshooting the opponent – they’ve done so in all 14 of their WHL Playoff contests to date – the chances will come and at some point, you have to assume Guenther will find a hole in the armour of Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic.

If the Oil Kings hope to even the best-of-seven series before heading south to Seattle, they’re going to need a boost from Guenther, who is more than capable of providing it.