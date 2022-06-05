WHL Championship: Game 2 Player to Watch – Conner Roulette

For the first time since 2019, the WHL Championship Series is back. Featuring the WHL Eastern Conference Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the WHL Western Conference Champion Seattle Thunderbirds, Game 2 is set for Sunday, June 5 (4 p.m. MT) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Seattle Thunderbirds own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following a 2-1 win in Game 1 on Friday.

Visit oilkings.ca for tickets, or catch the action from home via WHL Live.

Conner Roulette

Winnipeg, Man.

Dallas Stars (2021, 4-111)

Left Wing

#34

6-foot-0, 177 pounds

2022 WHL Playoffs

20 GP – 4G-13A–17 points

Quietly, Conner Roulette has gone about his business and put together an impressive body of work to this point in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

In a game that leans so heavily on “what have you done for me lately?” Roulette was a difference-maker in Game 1 of the 2022 WHL Championship, redirecting a third-period point shot to give his Seattle Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead. After a late Edmonton goal made things close, it was Roulette’s fourth goal of the post-season that ultimately stood up as the eventual game-winning strike, putting Seattle in front to start the WHL Championship Series.

The prospect of the Dallas Stars is one weapon within a deep Thunderbirds arsenal. After being selected in the 2021 NHL Draft last July, the product of Winnipeg stormed to a career-best regular season in Seattle, collecting 24 goals and 66 points in 65 games. Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (34th overall) of 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Roulette has long been a fan favourite in Seattle, emerging on the scene with 39 points, including 19 goals in 54 games, during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Thunderbirds wild ride through the 2022 WHL Playoffs has featured five multipoint performances from Roulette, including in Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series. With an all-important Game 2 on the docket for Sunday afternoon, and the status of teammate Henrik Rybinski in question following a heavy hit in Game 1, Roulette will be relied upon to continue being a catalyst for the Thunderbirds.